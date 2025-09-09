Open Menu

Haroon Highlights Pakistan’s Path To Digital Manufacturing, Global Competitiveness

Faizan Hashmi Published September 09, 2025 | 07:30 PM

Haroon Highlights Pakistan’s path to digital manufacturing, global competitiveness

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2025) Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Haroon Akhtar Khan on Tuesday said that digital transformation is reshaping the future of manufacturing and stressed the need to adopt a transformative model to accelerate time-to-market, cut costs, and enhance global credibility for boosting exports.

Addressing International Summit on Redefining Digital Manufacturing, the SAPM said countries such as the UK, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea and Singapore have successfully transformed their economies through industrialization, said a press release.

The summit showcased advanced technologies including 3D scanning, additive manufacturing and zero-defect production—which will allow Pakistani manufacturers to achieve millimeter-level precision, reduce prototyping time from weeks to days, and deliver export-ready products at scale.

Haroon said that under the leadership of Prime Minister, Pakistan has launched its first-ever comprehensive industrial policy, designed to create a robust and competitive industrial ecosystem.

This policy reflects Pakistan’s ambition to integrate into the Fourth Industrial Revolution by moving from traditional assembly-line production to design-led, connected and technology-driven manufacturing, he added.

“Every partnership formed here today is a step toward ensuring Pakistan’s industries do not just survive the next decade of global competition, but lead it,” he remarked. He added that Pakistan’s SMEs will be empowered through shared digital platforms and accredited labs, enabling them to meet international standards and become certified suppliers in global value chains.

He further emphasized Pakistan’s commitment to aligning diplomacy with industrial delivery. Following the Prime Minister’s recent visit to China, the government is actively pursuing industrial relocation, co-development, and technology transfer, moving swiftly from MoUs to operational clusters with production-ready outputs in record time.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

BOP Launches Industry’s First Digital Business L ..

BOP Launches Industry’s First Digital Business Loan Solution: “BOP SME Digit ..

2 hours ago
 Afghanistan, Hong Kong face off in Asia Cup 2025 o ..

Afghanistan, Hong Kong face off in Asia Cup 2025 opener today

4 hours ago
 ACC Chief Naqvi unveils Asia Cup 2025 trophy in UA ..

ACC Chief Naqvi unveils Asia Cup 2025 trophy in UAE

6 hours ago
 Govt plans electricity bill relief for flood-hit a ..

Govt plans electricity bill relief for flood-hit areas

7 hours ago
 Villages submerged as Sutlej overflow triggers bre ..

Villages submerged as Sutlej overflow triggers breaches in Muzaffargarh

7 hours ago
 Spain announces sanctions on Israel over Gaza war

Spain announces sanctions on Israel over Gaza war

7 hours ago
Faheem Saigal vows to support trade, industry as L ..

Faheem Saigal vows to support trade, industry as LCCI new president

9 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 September 2025

10 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 September 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 September 2025

11 hours ago
 WAPDA Chairman, WB Country Director discuss finan ..

WAPDA Chairman, WB Country Director discuss financial matters of Dasu, Tarbela ..

19 hours ago
 10 development schemes worth Rs. 11.77b approved

10 development schemes worth Rs. 11.77b approved

20 hours ago
 Decision to breach Sher Shah Bund as flood situati ..

Decision to breach Sher Shah Bund as flood situation worsens in Multan

20 hours ago

More Stories From Business