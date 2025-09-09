Haroon Highlights Pakistan’s path to digital manufacturing, global competitiveness

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2025) Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Haroon Akhtar Khan on Tuesday said that digital transformation is reshaping the future of manufacturing and stressed the need to adopt a transformative model to accelerate time-to-market, cut costs, and enhance global credibility for boosting exports.

Addressing International Summit on Redefining Digital Manufacturing, the SAPM said countries such as the UK, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea and Singapore have successfully transformed their economies through industrialization, said a press release.

The summit showcased advanced technologies including 3D scanning, additive manufacturing and zero-defect production—which will allow Pakistani manufacturers to achieve millimeter-level precision, reduce prototyping time from weeks to days, and deliver export-ready products at scale.

Haroon said that under the leadership of Prime Minister, Pakistan has launched its first-ever comprehensive industrial policy, designed to create a robust and competitive industrial ecosystem.

This policy reflects Pakistan’s ambition to integrate into the Fourth Industrial Revolution by moving from traditional assembly-line production to design-led, connected and technology-driven manufacturing, he added.

“Every partnership formed here today is a step toward ensuring Pakistan’s industries do not just survive the next decade of global competition, but lead it,” he remarked. He added that Pakistan’s SMEs will be empowered through shared digital platforms and accredited labs, enabling them to meet international standards and become certified suppliers in global value chains.

He further emphasized Pakistan’s commitment to aligning diplomacy with industrial delivery. Following the Prime Minister’s recent visit to China, the government is actively pursuing industrial relocation, co-development, and technology transfer, moving swiftly from MoUs to operational clusters with production-ready outputs in record time.