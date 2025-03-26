Haroon Outlines Key Features Of Business Facilitation Center
Faizan Hashmi Published March 26, 2025 | 12:20 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2025) Special Assistant to the Prime Minister, Haroon Akhtar Khan here on Tuesday chaired a high-level briefing meeting, where he outlined the key features of the Business Facilitation Center (BFC) aimed at providing investors with all necessary facilities under one roof.
"The 12,000 square-foot facility is a joint collaboration between the Capital Development Authority (CDA) and the board of Investment," said Haroon Akhtar during the briefing.
He further emphasized that the remaining construction of the Business Facilitation Center will be completed soon and the center will be made functional at the earliest.
"The foundation of this business facilitation center was laid following the Prime Minister's instructions, with the objective of making it easier for investors," he added.
Haroon Akhtar assured that for the convenience of investors, relevant officers will be available at every counter to assist them.
"The Prime Minister's vision is to provide investors with the maximum facilities in the shortest possible time," stated Haroon Akhtar Khan.
Additionally, he stressed that the center will have an effective monitoring system to address complaints and give due importance to consumer suggestions.
