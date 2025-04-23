Haroon reaffirms govt commitment to boost cement exports

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Industries and Production Haroon Akhtar Khan on Wednesday reaffirmed the government’s commitment to boost cement exports, calling the sector a key driver of economic growth and employment

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2025) Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Industries and Production Haroon Akhtar Khan on Wednesday reaffirmed the government’s commitment to boost cement exports, calling the sector a key driver of economic growth and employment.

“Guided by the Prime Minister’s vision, we will mobilize all available resources to support our cement industry. Expanding cement exports is not only vital for Pakistan’s balance of trade but also a powerful engine for job creation nationwide,” he remarked.

In this regard, he chaired a high-level meeting convened by the Prime Minister’s Task Force to address critical challenges faced by the Pakistan’s cement and clinker exporters, said a news release.

He further directed task force members to work collaboratively and deliver actionable solutions: “Reviving our cement production and export sectors demands concerted effort. I have instructed all agencies to coordinate closely, propose concrete measures, and execute them with urgency. We must burn the midnight oil to elevate our global competitiveness.”

The gathering brought together leading stakeholders from both government and industry to chart a path toward enhanced export competitiveness.

During the meeting, participants examined key bottlenecks in the export value chain—ranging from axle-load taxation and inadequate storage capacity to port congestion and limited rail connectivity.

The detailed discussions highlighted how these systemic issues undermine Pakistan’s ability to compete in regional and international markets.

The Ministry of Industries and Production will oversee the implementation of task force recommendations, ensuring policy adjustments and infrastructure enhancements are rolled out swiftly.

A follow-up meeting is scheduled within the next 10 days to review progress and finalize a comprehensive export-enhancement plan.

The meeting was attended by All-Pakistan Cement Manufacturers’ Association Muhammad Arif Habib, Chairman National Highway Authority Muhammad Shehryar Sultan, senior executives from the State Bank of Pakistan, representatives of the Board of Investment, officials from Port Qasim Authority, officers from the Pakistan Planning Commission, and officers from the Ministry of Maritime Affairs.