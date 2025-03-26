Open Menu

Haroon Urges Improving Local Manufacturing Of Automobile Parts

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 26, 2025 | 05:50 PM

Haroon urges improving local manufacturing of automobile parts

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2025) Special Assistant to the Prime Minister, Haroon Akhtar here on Wednesday urged the need to improve the local manufacturing of automobile parts.

According to press release issued by Ministry of Industries and Production, chairing a significant meeting with the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) delegation, he emphasized that under the Prime Minister's vision, new job opportunities will be created through the growth of manufacturing industries and the localization of automobile parts production.

During the meeting, several key topics were discussed, including Federal budget proposals and plans for improving the local manufacturing industry.

The discussion also touched upon the importance of technological upgradation and support for industrialists.

Haroon Akhtar outlined how the Ministry of Industries and Production could assist manufacturers in upgrading their technology.

He highlighted that a new research and development (R&D) policy is being considered to encourage investment in innovation and support the development of local industries.

Furthermore, Haroon Akhtar indicated that a new policy for the local production of automobile parts will soon be introduced. This policy aims to strengthen the local industry and provide greater opportunities for growth and employment.

He assured the LCCI delegation that the Prime Minister was working tirelessly to enhance the efficiency and performance of the manufacturing sector, which is expected to drive economic growth.

He assured the delegation that the government will fully support the development of industries and technological advancements to ensure the long-term growth and competitiveness of the manufacturing sector in Pakistan.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

 

 

5 minutes ago
 Sharjah Digital Department sets regional benchmark ..

Sharjah Digital Department sets regional benchmark with Circularo Award for Digi ..

10 minutes ago
 Emirates Group co-locates to world's largest solar ..

Emirates Group co-locates to world's largest solar-powered data centre

10 minutes ago
 Etihad Airways empowers communities in Sri Lanka t ..

Etihad Airways empowers communities in Sri Lanka through education, welfare init ..

25 minutes ago
 FIFA Club World Cup 2025: US$ 1 billion of prize m ..

FIFA Club World Cup 2025: US$ 1 billion of prize money going to 32 participating ..

40 minutes ago
 CABSAT to return for 31st edition alongside 3rd ed ..

CABSAT to return for 31st edition alongside 3rd edition of Integrate Middle East

40 minutes ago
Ministry of Finance launches humanitarian, social ..

Ministry of Finance launches humanitarian, social initiatives during Ramadan

55 minutes ago
 AIM Congress 2025 to host 'World Governments as In ..

AIM Congress 2025 to host 'World Governments as Incubators for Tolerance' confer ..

1 hour ago
 Car Fare Group contributes AED 5 million to Father ..

Car Fare Group contributes AED 5 million to Fathers' Endowment campaign

2 hours ago
 UAE President issues Federal Decree appointing Sae ..

UAE President issues Federal Decree appointing Saeed Al Zaabi as Adviser to Depu ..

2 hours ago
 DXB set to welcome 3.6 mn guests over Eid holiday ..

DXB set to welcome 3.6 mn guests over Eid holiday peak

2 hours ago
 Saif bin Zayed honours winners of 11th Holy Quran ..

Saif bin Zayed honours winners of 11th Holy Quran Tahbeer

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business