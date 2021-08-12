Harris Will Meet With Microsoft, Other CEOs to Discuss Biden Economic Agenda - White House

UrduPoint.com

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th August, 2021) US Vice President Kamala Harris will meet with big business leaders, including the CEOs of microsoft, Airbnb, Etsy, Gap and others, to discuss the benefits of the Biden administration's economic agenda, the White House said in a release on Thursday.

"On Thursday August 12th, Vice President Harris will meet with business leaders to discuss how the care provisions in the Build Back Better Agenda will help workers, businesses and the economy. Leaders of Airbnb, Chobani, Etsy, Gap, Microsoft, Patagonia, Seventh Generation to join Vice President Harris at the White House," the release said.

The items for discussion will include investments in child care, paid family and medical leave and long-term care for people with disabilities.

The White House said the investments, which are a part of the Biden administration's "Build Back Better" economic agenda, have received support from more than 275 companies.

The Biden administration said its plan seeks to cut the cost of childcare in half for most families, support the creation of on-site child care facilities, create a national paid family and medical leave program, expand access to home and community-based care and provide low and middle-income families a tax cut based on care expenses.

