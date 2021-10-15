UrduPoint.com

Harvard's Endowment Soars To $53.2 Bn

Muhammad Irfan 7 minutes ago Fri 15th October 2021 | 09:30 AM

Harvard's endowment soars to $53.2 bn

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2021 ) :Harvard University's endowment shot up 27 percent in a year, according to its annual financial report published Thursday, making it more than ever the world's richest university.

Such endowments, very common in US higher education, are funded largely by private donations. Most of these are subject to restrictions on what the money can be used for, such as specific projects or areas of study.

Only 5 to 5.5 percent of the endowment at Harvard is used to fund the actual running of the university. That was $2 billion Dollars in the 2020-21 school year.

Already the largest in the world, Harvard's endowment rose by 27 percent to $53.

2 billion as of the end of June, the end of the fiscal year.

That amount of money is equivalent to the reserves of the central banks of South Africa or the Netherlands.

Cashing in on buoyant markets, Harvard earned 33.6 percent on its investments in the year ending in June.

In the 2020-21 school year, Harvard also received $465 million in donations to the endowment.

In a ranking established by US news and World Report magazine, last year Harvard was well ahead of second-placed Yale in terms of endowment size -- with $41.9 billion compared with $31.1 billion.

tu/roc/dw/leg

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

World Education South Africa Netherlands Money June Market Billion Million

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 October 2021

12 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 15th October 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 15th October 2021

1 hour ago
 UAE&#039;s win of UN Human Rights Council&#039;s m ..

UAE&#039;s win of UN Human Rights Council&#039;s membership reflects internation ..

8 hours ago
 1.9 quake felt in Dibba Al Fujairah

1.9 quake felt in Dibba Al Fujairah

10 hours ago
 Rashid bin Humaid reiterates confidence in UAE nat ..

Rashid bin Humaid reiterates confidence in UAE national football team players

10 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed meets FM of Greece in Washingto ..

Abdullah bin Zayed meets FM of Greece in Washington

10 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.