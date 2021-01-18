Hashim chairs Cabinet Committee on Finance & Development meeting

Punjab Finance Minister Makhdoom Hashim Jawan Bakht chaired the 50th meeting of Cabinet Committee on Finance and Development here at Chief Minister's Secretariat on Monday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2021 ) :Punjab Finance Minister Makhdoom Hashim Jawan Bakht chaired the 50th meeting of Cabinet Committee on Finance and Development here at Chief Minister's Secretariat on Monday.

More than 16 recommendations from various departments were presented in the meeting. Re-validation of funds for Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) during CFY (current financial year) by Irrigation Department; provision of Health Professional Allowance of Doctors providing services in Punjab Emergency Service (PES); establishment of Rescue-1122 centers in Fazal Kachha, Tehsil Taunsa and Bharti; creation of 175 new posts for Punjab Forensic Science Agency; special grants for Child Protection and Welfare Bureau employees; Rehmatul-lil-Alameen Scholarship in colleges and universities by the Department of Higher Education; and recommendation of funds from the Department of Health for Emergency Operation Theatres at Allied Hospital Faisalabad have been approved.

While the recommendations for setting up of Applied Engineering and Emerging Technology University Sambarial in Sialkot, Hafizabad University, Thokar Niaz Beg Bus Terminal and Mother and Child Hospital in Murree were postponed till detailed analysis of the plans. Expressing concern over the services of Rescue 1122, the Provincial Finance Minister said that delays of Rescue 1122 in traffic accidents and emergencies and lack of interest of the staff were leading to increase in death rate.

In order to restore the reputation of the organization, he added, it was necessary to improve the delivery of services.

He said the government, while recognizing the importance of emergency services, was ensuring the establishment of centers at tehsil level in different districts and it was, however, important that the PES improved its services.

The meeting also discussed issues related to the purchase of vaccines for protection against corona. The provincial minister directed the health secretary to inform him about the technicalities, costs and procedures for procurement of the vaccine to ensure timely availability of the vaccine. Also give a detailed briefing on issues related to outsourcing of services and provision of basic facilities in government hospitals after the issuance of Health Insurance Card in future, he added.

Matters related to aviation of VIP flights of Civil Secretariat should be discussed with Federal agencies. The provincial minister informed the meeting that the issue of setting up an insurance company at the government level in Punjab was also under consideration.

The meeting was attended by Provincial Minister for Industry and Commerce Mian Aslam Iqbal, Punjab Chief Secretary Jawad Rafique, Secretary Finance Abdullah Khan Sanbal and secretaries of relevant departments, while CM's Advisor for Economic Affairs Dr Salman Shah participated in the the meeting via zoom link.