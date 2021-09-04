Hashim, CS review Punjab development profile, ADP

Provincial Finance Minister Makhdoom Hashim Jawan Bakht and Punjab Chief Secretary Jawwad Rafique Malik co-chaired a meeting to review the Punjab development profile and status of Annual Development Plan 2021-22 (ADP) in perspective of allocated budget, releases, and its utilization here at P&D Complex on Friday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2021 ) :Provincial Finance Minister Makhdoom Hashim Jawan Bakht and Punjab Chief Secretary Jawwad Rafique Malik co-chaired a meeting to review the Punjab development profile and status of Annual Development Plan 2021-22 (ADP) in perspective of allocated budget, releases, and its utilization here at P&D Complex on Friday.

The finance minister and chief secretary Punjab expressed their satisfaction on the current status of development portfolio and urged the departments to continue with the pace of developments projects to ensure proper utilization of public funds. They applauded the efforts of Planning and Development Board for playing an essential role in streamlining the procedures.

Secretary P&D, Mujahid Sherdil briefed the meeting that against 4,686 un-approved schemes as on 1st July 2021, 4,206 schemes had been approved. It was also informed that 100 percent funds had been released for approved on-going schemes by the finance department. Division-wise approval status of schemes was also discussed in detail.

The finance minister directed that to ensure fast track implementation of ADP 2021-22, the guidelines and timelines notified by the Chief Minister Punjab should be followed in letter and spirit.

For this purpose, a proactive approach was required to kick-start implementation of the ADP with a robust monitoring mechanism at all levels.

The chief secretary said that departments need to ensure speedy submission of project timeliness and prioritisation in light of discussions.

It is pertinent to mention that so far two review meetings had already been held by the chief secretary while two separate meetings were convened by the chairman of P&D board.

For implementation of above-said guidelines, robust quality control mechanism to be put in place by administrative departments to ensure quality work as per the vision of CM Punjab.

Chairman P&D Board, Abdullah Khan Sumbal said that development funds had been utilized in an optimal manner on new and ongoing schemes and across all sectors. He added that gap between utilization and spending level should be bridged speedily. The government will be focusing on streamlining the procedures to fast track the implementation.

The meeting was attended by the administrative secretaries, divisional commissioners and deputy commissioners, members of P&D board and other senior officers of the concerned departments.