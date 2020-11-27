Hashim Group of Turkey keen to establish JVs with Pak companies

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2020 ) :Hashim Group of Turkey on Friday showed keen interest to set up joint ventures in Pakistan in different fields of national economic sector.

A delegation of Group led by Emir Han Demir, Head of Operations visited Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry to hold a meeting with Sardar Yasir Ilyas Khan President ICCI.

Emir Han Demir said that Hashim Group has business interests in many fields including real estate, mining, tourism, car designing and education in Turkey and they were now exploring Pakistani market for JVs and investment.

He said that Pakistan's economy has great potential to grow and they wanted to bring construction technology and investment to Pakistan to capitalize on the potential business opportunities.

He said that the education sector was another area of interest for them and they were looking at the prospects of bringing partners to Pakistan to invest in education, mining and other sectors.

He said that they were setting up an office in Pakistan so that they could take benefit of emerging business and investment opportunities here.

Speaking at the occasion, Sardar Yasir Ilyas Khan, President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry said that Pakistan and Turkey enjoyed exemplary strong relations that should be transformed into thriving trade relations as the existing volume of bilateral trade between the two countries was not reflective of their actual potential.

He said that Pakistan and Turkey have shown interest to sign an agreement to provide dual nationality to their citizens and stressed that this process should be expedited that would help in increasing bilateral trade and investment between the two countries.

He said that Pakistan and Turkey should also finalize FTA that would give a significant boost to bilateral trade.

Briefing the Turkish delegation about the prospective areas of JVs and investment in Pakistan, Sardar Yasir Ilyas Khan said that Pakistan offered great investment opportunities in construction, mining, tourism, automobile, housing and other sectors and urged that Turkish investors should capitalize on these opportunities through JVs and investment.

He said that Pakistan's economy was now showing good prospects and time was ripe for Turkish investors to increase their presence in Pakistani market.

He said that by investing in Pakistan, Turkish companies could get easy access to Central Asia and many other markets for exports.

He said that Turkish companies should transfer technology to Pakistan and help in accelerating the pace of industrialization in our country.

He assured that ICCI would fully cooperate with Turkish investors in finding right partners in Pakistan.

He said that ICCI was actively working to attract FDI towards Pakistan by encouraging the foreign investors to take benefit of the emerging opportunities for business and investment in Pakistan.