UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hashim Hints At Separate Jobs Quota For South Punjab

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Tue 13th April 2021 | 09:28 PM

Hashim hints at separate jobs quota for South Punjab

Punjab Finance Minister Makhdoom Hashim Jawan Bakht said on Tuesday that a separate quota would be allotted for the people of South Punjab in government jobs

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2021 ) :Punjab Finance Minister Makhdoom Hashim Jawan Bakht said on Tuesday that a separate quota would be allotted for the people of South Punjab in government jobs.

Chairing the third meeting of the Ministerial Committee constituted by the Chief Minister to determine the powers and improve the performance of South Punjab Civil Secretariat here, he mentioned the quota would be determined on the basis of the proportion of the population in the province. Necessary amendments were being made in the laws relating to government jobs for allocating quotas, he added.

Hashim Jawan said that a separate development programme for South Punjab would be formulated in the budget for the next financial year. The Punjab government would ensure separate publication of the Annual Development Programme of South Punjab.

The minister directed the Law Department, Finance Department and Planning and Development board to make amendments in the law relating to separate quotas for South Punjab and preparation of separate annual development programme for South Punjab.

The provincial minister said the Punjab government was introducing South Punjab as a separate administrative zone for uniform development in the province. For the first time in history, the colour fencing of the budget reserved for South Punjab had been ensured with the support of the cabinet and the establishment of a separate secretariat was the continuation of it.

The minister informed the meeting that all the departments related to education, health and agriculture were being represented in the South Punjab Secretariat. The Punjab government would provide full technical assistance to all the relocated departments in South Punjab to improve the stability and efficiency of the empowered secretariat.

He said that establishment of full secretariat in South Punjab was a phased process as several factors were at work in it. Until the completion of the secretariat, changes in the administrative structure were routine. At the initial stage, the central departments would provide services from the Lahore Secretariat, he added.

The committee would decide which of the central departments would be transferred to South Punjab Secretariat at which stage. The provincial minister informed the meeting that approval for separate quotas in government jobs would also be sought from the provincial cabinet.

Other participants in the meeting included Punjab Law Minister Raja Basharat, Agriculture Minister Hussain Jahanian Gardezi, Energy Minister Akhtar Malik, Transport Minister Jahanzeb Khan Khitchi, Livestock Minister Mohsin Leghari, Sardar Hasnain Dareshk and secretaries of relevant departments.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Lahore Chief Minister Education Government Of Punjab Punjab Budget Agriculture Law Minister Jahanian Jahanzeb Khan All From Government Cabinet Jobs Raja Basharat

Recent Stories

Syria Demands From US Compensation for Destructive ..

10 seconds ago

DC for improvement of service at Insaf Sasti shop ..

12 seconds ago

Italy's 'diabolical lover' doctor gets life for pa ..

14 seconds ago

Navalny's wife 'worried' for Kremlin critic after ..

17 seconds ago

JCPOA Commission to Discuss Iran's Decision to Enr ..

3 minutes ago

Ukraine: US intelligence says Moscow 'does not wan ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.