Hashim Jawan Bakht reviews annual development programme 2021-22

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2021 ) :Provincial Finance Minister Makhdoom Hashim Jawan Bakht on Wednesday chaired a meeting to review annual development programme 2021-22 at the P&D board on Wednesday to review progress.

The meeting was attended by Chief Secretary Jawad Rafique, Chairman P&D Abdullah Sumbal, Secretary Finance Iftikhar Sahu and administrative secretaries. The meeting took stock of the issues relating to the utilization of budget and completion of ongoing schemes.

The chairman P&D briefed the participants that Rs 337 billion were earmarked for development expenditures in the current financial year and the amount had increased to Rs 346 billion after payment of pending dues by the Federal government. 65 per cent of the current ADP had been utilized, he added.

Giving the details, he said Rs 200 billion had been allocated for ongoing schemes and out of this amount, Rs 83 billion of the released Rs 129 billion had been utilized. Similarly, Rs 71 billion had been earmarked for new schemes in the current budget. The government had utilized 68 per cent of the released amount worth Rs 39 billion, he added.

The 67 per cent of the released budget of various development programmes had also been utilized, he said.

Abdullah Sumbal continued that the literacy and non-formal education department had utilized 87 per cent budget, the urban development department used 86 per cent while the planning and development department spent an 83 per cent budget. Similarly, the labour and human resource used a 79 per cent budget, the sports and youth affairs department spent 79 per cent budget, the energy department used 74 per cent and specialized healthcare spent a 73 per cent budget in the current fiscal year.

All other departments have used more than 56 per cent of their budget, he added. On the other side, chairman P&D maintained that laws relating to the requisition of land were causing the delay in public-private partnership based projects.

The finance minister directed the line departments to ensure maximum progress and utilizationof budget, adding that laws will be amended, if required, to remove impediments in PPP-mode projectsand the government would also extend necessary support to the partners.