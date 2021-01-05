UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Hashim Launches Innovative Pilots On Public Financial Management

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 05th January 2021 | 07:58 PM

Hashim launches innovative pilots on Public Financial Management

Provincial Finance Minister Makhdoom Hashim Jawan Bakht launched innovative pilots on Public Financial Management and Fiscal Space of the Sub-National Governance Programme's (SNG) Innovation Challenge Fund, here on Tuesday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2021 ) :Provincial Finance Minister Makhdoom Hashim Jawan Bakht launched innovative pilots on Public Financial Management and Fiscal Space of the Sub-National Governance Programme's (SNG) Innovation Challenge Fund, here on Tuesday.

Addressing the launching ceremony, he said, "Innovation in public sector is the key to transform operations and improve service delivery, and reform has been the key promise of the PTI government." Hashim added that pilots on e-procurement, Pifra analytics, integrated tax databases, property tax automation, vehicle tax enforcement would work with Finance Department, Excise Department and Punjab Revenue Authority. The Fcdo-funded pilots were selected after a long and thorough process of more than nine months, he mentioned.

"Small nudges that work towards long-term improvements in institutional strengthening and systems reform is our key agenda.

Our government is not just thinking about short-term ersonall or political goals. We are thinking about doing work that will benefit those after us and even the generations after us. These pilots have great potential to support the work that the government is aiming to do in PFM reform," he said.

Team Lead of SNG Usman Chaudhry said that the Programme was working towards supporting the government to strengthen its governance and financial management systems and the innovation challenge pilots are a great opportunity for those who want to test areas that can be scaled up later on.

The ceremony was also attended by Chairmen of Planning and Development board, Punjab Revenue Authority, Punjab Information Technology Board, and members of the private, academic and policy sector.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Technology Punjab Vehicle Lead Government

Recent Stories

Livestock department holds rally to express solida ..

3 minutes ago

Depriving Kashmiris of their rights to destroy Ind ..

3 minutes ago

Snigh, KP governors, Saifullah Niazi call on Prime ..

7 minutes ago

Pak HC, consulates in UK suspend in-person consula ..

7 minutes ago

UN asked to discourage human rights violations in ..

7 minutes ago

FPCCI says UN resolution on Kashmir conflict still ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.