Hashim to unveil Punjab budget 2021-22 on Monday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2021 ) :Punjab Finance Minister Makhdoom Hashim Jawan Bakht will present the budget for the financial year 2021-22 in the Punjab Assembly on Monday.

A spokesperson for the provincial finance department told the media on Sunday that the budget would be people-friendly and facilitate business community. A special package for industrialists would be announced in the budget in addition to several welfare projects for the people.

For the first time, there would be a major increase in development funds, record funds for social sector would be allocated. Health insurance of 100 percent population of the province will be ensured by December 2021.

The Punjab's budget would have good news for farmers, labourers and government employees, she said and asserted that the budget has included programs in all backward districts including that of south Punjab according to the needs of the people. It would include training and business opportunities for the youth, housing schemes for the underprivileged and homeless and mega projects of clean drinking water and commercial infrastructure for Lahore.

Excellent communication projects will boost economic activities and ease mobility in the province. She added that upcoming budget will ensure economic progress with record allocation of funds for development projects.

Provision of missing facilities in tehsil and district hospitals, mother and child healthcare hospitals and a cardiac hospital for children would be announced in the budget. "The Punjab government is ensuring the establishment of at least one university in every district of Punjab. In this context, funds have been allocated in the budget for setting up universities in different districts," she disclosed.

Upgradation of Primary schools in Punjab up to elementary level would encourage middle level education among children in backward areas. The budget would allocate funds for upgrading schools. In the budget, she mentioned, funds for the development of the social sector will be increased. The budget would ensure a significant increase in employment opportunities for labourers.