Hashish recovered, three smugglers arrested

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2022 ) :Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) Tuesday foiled a bid of smuggling and arrested a smuggler at Baacha Khan International Airport (BKIA).

According to ANF, hashish weighing 1.17 kilogram was recovered from a passenger that was trying to board Abu Dhabi.

The contraband was concealed in inner lining of a bag that was carried by the passenger. Case has been registered against the smuggler under Control of Narcotics Substance Act and investigation was underway.

Meanwhile, Excise Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has recovered 30 kilogram hashish from a car near Charsadda Interchange. Hashish was hidden in doors and trunk of the car.

Two smugglers that were riding the car were also arrested on the spot.