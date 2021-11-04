UrduPoint.com

Hashmi Chairs SEZs Committee Meeting

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 04th November 2021 | 08:34 PM

Hashmi chairs SEZs Committee meeting

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2021 ) :Punjab Industrial Estates Development and Management Company (PIEDMC) Chairman Syed Nabil Hashmi here Thursday chaired the second meeting of Special Economic Zones (SEZs) Committee to give the status of Special Zone Enterprise to the recipients of industrial plots in Quaid-i-Azam business Park.

During the meeting, the committee approved the status of Special Zone Enterprise for Rumi Fabrics, Fabrizo, Petpak Films, Chromatics, Global Packaging Films, Starlet Innovations, Ajmer Foods, Back Packaging, AHS Pvt. Ltd and Kamal Ltd. By these approvals direct investment of Rs 26 billion will come and 13,000 new jobs will be provided.

CEO PIEDMC Ali Moazzam Syed, GM Business Development Amina Faisal Shah, Director board of Investment Abdul Sami, Director PBIT Dr. Sohail Saleem, ADC Sheikhpura and other concerned officers attended the meeting.

Syed Nabil Hashmi directed the management to expedite the development works in all industrial zones especially Quaid-i-Azam Business Park, and provide timely and best services to the customers through one-window operations.

He said that the PEDMC is using all its resources for timely completion of industrial zones which are creating billions of rupees of investment and millions of new job opportunities.

