Hayatabad Industrialists Meet DG PDA To Address Key Issues
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 06, 2024 | 06:40 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2024) A delegation of the Hayatabad Industrialists Association (HIA) here on Saturday held a meeting with the Director General (DG) Peshawar Development Authority (PDA) Capt. Khalid to discuss pressing issues faced by the industrialists community.
The Primary agenda of the meeting was to demand the reopening of a closed entry point to the Hayatabad Industrial Estate.
The DG PDA listened attentively to the concerns presented by the HIA delegation and agreed to address the matter promptly. He assured the delegation of resolving all the issues and send the Chief Engineer to reopen the pathway for vehicular access causing a major inconvenience for the industrialists.
The delegation apprised the DG about various challenges faced by the industrialists, including infrastructure and accessibility issues.
The DG PDA committed to resolving these issues swiftly. He also ordered to repair the main entry road from Karkhano Market to improve the overall infrastructure.
Later, the delegation expressed gratitude to the DG PDA for his cooperation and prompt action. They hoped that these measures would significantly enhance the operational efficiency and ease of access for the industrialists in the Hayatabad Industrial Estate.
The HIA delegation included former President of the Sarhad Chamber of Commerce Ishaq Khan, President of HIA Bakhtiar Khan Afridi, Mian Anwar Shah, Atta Ur Rehman and Muhammad Afzal.
Recent Stories
Letter sent to President, PM to provide facilities to Imran Khan in jail
NDMA warns of floods, landsliding due to heavy falls
Starmer unveils diverse cabinet after Labour Victory
Awaam Pakistan Party properly launched
Aleem to promote bilateral trade, business with Central Asian countries
Sonakshi Sinha addresses pregnancy rumours
Petroleum and Gas firms to invest $5 billion in Pakistan
PCB Chairman plans to consult international expert to improve cricket
Masoud Pezeshkian wins Iranian presidential elections
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 July 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 July 2024
Farrukh H Khan resigns as CEO of PSX
More Stories From Business
-
SCCI for strengthening trade, economic relations with Philippines35 minutes ago
-
Extensive tree plantation imperative to overcome ill impacts of climate change: FCCI3 hours ago
-
Aleem to promote bilateral trade, business with Central Asian countries3 hours ago
-
Petroleum and Gas firms to invest $5 billion in Pakistan5 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 July 20249 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 July 202410 hours ago
-
Weekly inflation up by 1.28 pc21 hours ago
-
Aleem for promoting mutual trade, communication links with South & Central Asian countries22 hours ago
-
Farrukh H Khan resigns as CEO of PSX23 hours ago
-
Swedish envoy praises thriving business environment for Swedish companies in Pakistan24 hours ago
-
Reportage Properties signs cooperation agreement with Empire Holding Pakistan1 day ago
-
Gold rate surges1 day ago