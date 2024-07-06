Hayatabad Industrialists meet DG PDA to address key issues

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2024) A delegation of the Hayatabad Industrialists Association (HIA) here on Saturday held a meeting with the Director General (DG) Peshawar Development Authority (PDA) Capt. Khalid to discuss pressing issues faced by the industrialists community.

The Primary agenda of the meeting was to demand the reopening of a closed entry point to the Hayatabad Industrial Estate.

The DG PDA listened attentively to the concerns presented by the HIA delegation and agreed to address the matter promptly. He assured the delegation of resolving all the issues and send the Chief Engineer to reopen the pathway for vehicular access causing a major inconvenience for the industrialists.

The delegation apprised the DG about various challenges faced by the industrialists, including infrastructure and accessibility issues.

The DG PDA committed to resolving these issues swiftly. He also ordered to repair the main entry road from Karkhano Market to improve the overall infrastructure.

Later, the delegation expressed gratitude to the DG PDA for his cooperation and prompt action. They hoped that these measures would significantly enhance the operational efficiency and ease of access for the industrialists in the Hayatabad Industrial Estate.

The HIA delegation included former President of the Sarhad Chamber of Commerce Ishaq Khan, President of HIA Bakhtiar Khan Afridi, Mian Anwar Shah, Atta Ur Rehman and Muhammad Afzal.