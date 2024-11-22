Hazlewood Takes Four As India Dismissed For 150 In First Test
Perth, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2024) Josh Hazlewood grabbed four wickets as Australia's red-hot pace attack tore through the Indian batting to dismiss the visitors for 150 at tea on day one of the opening Test in Perth on Friday.
After captain Jasprit Bumrah won the toss, India lost six wickets in the middle session, including flamboyant Rishabh Pant (37) and impressive debutant Nitish Kumar Reddy (41).
Hazlewood took 4-29 while Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Marsh and Pat Cummins all claimed two wickets each.
After a crushing 3-0 home series defeat by New Zealand, India sprung a surprise at the toss by dropping veteran spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, allrounder Ravindra Jadeja and middle-order batsman Sarfaraz Khan.
Coupled with the absence of opener and regular skipper Rohit Sharma following the birth of a child, and without injured number three Shubman Gill, it left India with a fragile batting lineup which Australia exploited.
After four wickets fell before lunch, including Virat Kohli for five, Pant and Dhruv Jurel needed to hang around.
But it was not to be, with Jurel, preferred to Khan, surviving barely 10 minutes before succumbing to Australian T20 skipper Marsh on 11.
Filling the all-rounder role left vacant by the injured Cameron Green, Marsh tempted Jurel into a thick edge that carried to third slip Marnus Labuschagne.
He struck again soon after to remove Washington Sundar, gloving to wicketkeeper Alex Carey to leave the visitors staring down the barrel on 73-6.
Pant led a mini recovery, steering them past 100 after surviving a difficult dropped catch.
Partnered by Reddy, the runs began flowing more freely including the first six of the match.
Cummins finally ended Pant's exploits, taken sharply at slip by Steve Smith before Hazlewood removed Harshit Rana (7) and Bumrah (8).
