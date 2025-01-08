HBFC offers loans on easy installments for house construction in FDA City

The House Building Finance Corporation (HBFC) has offered loans on easy installments for construction of houses in FDA City

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2025) The House Building Finance Corporation (HBFC) has offered loans on easy installments for construction of houses in FDA City.

In this connection, an HBFC delegation visited Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) and held a meeting with Director General FDA Muhammad Asif Chaudhry.

The delegation discussed various matters of mutual benefits and said that allottees of FDA City could get loans up to Rs.60 million under "House Building Loans" scheme.

Speaking on the occasion, Director General FDA appreciated the initiative and said that it would boost construction and economic activity in the area while fulfilling the dream of allottees to build their homes in FDA City.

He also highlighted the importance of prioritizing not only the general allottees but also FDA and WASA employees for loan facilitation.

During meeting, it was decided to set up an HBFC Information Counter in the office of FDA City Project Management Unit. This counter would serve as a resource for allottees seeking information about house financing options.

The HBFC officials assured that detailed terms, conditions, policies and eligibility criteria for loans of varying amounts and durations would be shared with FDA soon.

They committed to making the loan acquisition process as convenient as possible for prospective applicants.

The DG FDA directed the Director Estate Management-II to coordinate with HBFC and take departmental measures to finalize the collaboration. This initiative was expected to mitigate financial constraints for home construction and enhance development in FDA City, he added.

The HBFC delegation comprising of its Regional Head Central Lahore Fakhar Abbas Awan, Manager Faisalabad Branch Abdul Rehman and Assistant Manager business Nauman Ahmad also visited various blocks of the FDA City to review construction activities.

Additional Director General FDA Yasir Ijaz Chattha, Chief Engineer Mehar Ayub and Project Director/Director Estate Management-II Sohail Maqsood Pannu and others were also present on the occasion.