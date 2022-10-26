UrduPoint.com

HBL And Arif Habib Limited Sign A Mandate With Ghani Ceramics Limited For Advisory On IPO And Listing Of The Company On PSX

Umer Jamshaid Published October 26, 2022 | 06:13 PM

HBL and Arif Habib Limited sign a mandate with Ghani Ceramics Limited for advisory on IPO and Listing of the Company on PSX

The mandate was signed by Muhammad Nassir Salim, Head Branch Banking & Acting Head Islamic Banking – HBL (sitting 1st from left), Imtiaz Ahmed Khan, Chairman - Ghani Group (sitting 2nd from left), and Shahid Ali Habib, CEO - Arif Habib Limited (sitting 3rd from left). Senior members from respective organizations were also present at the occasion.

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26 OCT, 2022) HBL and Arif Habib Limited have formed a consortium for providing advisory services in respect of the Initial Public Offering and listing of Ghani Ceramics Limited on the Pakistan Stock Exchange. A signing ceremony was held at the Head Office of Ghani Group in Lahore.

Ghani Ceramics Limited is a concern of Ghani Group; a reputed business house with interests in Container glass, Float glass, Value added glass, Mining, Ceramics, etc. The main business activity of Ghani Ceramics is the manufacturing of floor & wall tiles, its unit is located in

Faisalabad.

Commenting on the occasion, Chairman – Ghani Group, said, “Ghani is one of the few Sharia-compliant groups of Pakistan and has been managing all their short term & long-term requirements through equity. He added that our mission is to be successful by effectively & efficiently utilizing our philosophies so that we achieve & maintain constantly the High Standards of Product Quality & Customer Satisfaction. Ghani has dominated the glass market for a long by not only owning the biggest glass manufacturing operations but also by pocketing the largest market share in all its glass products line up in Pakistan.

I am confident about the company’s growth and safe future. With the assistance of strong and professional management of HBL and Arif Habib, Ghani Ceramics will aim to make a successful IPO in Pakistan.”

Commenting on the ceremony, Muhammad Nassir Salim, Head Branch Banking & Acting Head Islamic Banking – HBL, said, “HBL is the largest bank in Pakistan and offers its clients the widest range of products suite and excellence in customer service. We are confident that we will provide Ghani Ceramics Limited with the best financial advice available. The partnership with Ghani Group will be further strengthened as a result of this engagement.”

Commenting on the ceremony, Shahid Ali Habib, CEO - Arif Habib Limited, said, “AHL a market leader in Equity IPOs, is honoured to be associated with a blue-chip company like Ghani Ceramics. Through this IPO, Ghani Ceramics’ market position will be further strengthened”.

