HBL And Katalyst Labs Partner For Startup Acceleration And Women Leadership Enablement

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 22nd May 2021 | 08:03 PM

HBL and Katalyst Labs partner for Startup Acceleration and Women Leadership Enablement

Jehan Ara, Founder & CEO Katalyst Labs (sitting on the right) and Ali Habib, Chief Marketing & Communications Officer, HBL (sitting on the left) signing the agreement on behalf of their organizations.

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23th April, 2021) HBL and Katalyst Labs have signed a strategic partnership agreement for Startup Acceleration and Women Leadership enablement. This will further build and strengthen the entrepreneurial ecosystem of the country.

HBL is shaping the future through a paradigm shift towards a ‘Technology company with a banking license’. The Bank aims to form ecosystem partnerships and deliver scalable solutions to customers. The end goal remains to be a customer centric bank that is quick to pivot as opportunities present themselves by being a Mobile first, Data enabled, inclusive and agile organization.

Katalyst Labs is a technology accelerator and innovation hub, founded by Jehan Ara who along with her team has played a key role in building the entrepreneurship ecosystem of Pakistan.

As part of the partnership, Katalyst Labs will develop and run a cohort-based fellowship program for women entrepreneurs, professionals, and upcoming business leaders with the purpose of training them and helping them develop into a high-powered network of women leaders across the country.

An acceleration program will also be run with an aim to have an increased focus on facilitating collaboration between start-ups and corporates for knowledge sharing and market exploration with special focus on Fintech, Food & Agri Tech, mCommerce, EdTech, Health Tech and other verticals.

Commenting on the partnership, Ali Habib, Chief Marketing & Communications Officer, HBL said, “We are delighted to enter into this partnership with Katalyst Labs. The programs will enable HBL to build and support a community of start-up founders, technology developers and service design experts with a special focus on Women Entrepreneurs. Interaction and knowledge sharing of the best talent within and outside HBL will help spark innovation. “

Commenting on the partnership, Jehan Ara, Founder & CEO Katalyst Labs said, “When ecosystem builders like ourselves want to continue to support and enable dreamers and innovators who are out to conquer the world through the use of tech, we look to partners who can help us realise our vision. And we have never had to look far because HBL has always been the first to understand what we are trying to do and provide their full support. This partnership with Katalyst Labs is further proof of this unflinching and continuing support.”

