HBL asset management rating upgraded to AM2++

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2021 ):The VIS Credit Rating Company has upgraded the Management Quality Rating (MQR) of HBL Asset Management Limited (HBL AMC) from 'AM2+' (AM-Two Plus) to 'AM2++' (AM-Two Plus Plus).

Outlook on the assigned rating is 'Stable', according to press statement issued here Thursday.

The upgrade in rating reflects the exhibited improvement in market position and fund performance, it said.

It also factors in a diverse product portfolio, adequate overall control, compliance and risk management framework, together with a well-structured investment process having a strong focus on research based decision making.

The rating also takes into account the performance of HBL AMC's two largest income funds which fell in the top quartile as well as equity funds that witnessed significant improvement in the year.

"We are proud to have achieved yet another milestone. The trust and commitment of all our Stakeholders enabled us to continue providing exceptional services, in spite of the ongoing pandemic," said Mir Adil Rashid, CEO HBL Asset Management Ltd.

"Our dedication to have our best foot forward is absolute and we will continue this upward trajectory moving forward," he added.

Management Quality ratings have six key pillars including : Governance, Financial Condition and Management, Portfolio Management activities, Market Position, Track Record, Investment Administration and Client Servicing.

The rating is primarily based on a qualitative assessment but also include a quantitative analysis of the risk-adjusted performance of the asset manager.

VIS Credit Rating Company Limited (Formerly JCR-VIS Credit Rating Company) (VIS), approved by Securities & Exchange Commission of Pakistan and State Bank of Pakistan, is operating as a 'Full Service' rating agency providing independent rating services in Pakistan.