UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

HBL Asset Management Rating Upgraded To AM2++

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 07th January 2021 | 11:55 PM

HBL asset management rating upgraded to AM2++

The VIS Credit Rating Company has upgraded the Management Quality Rating (MQR) of HBL Asset Management Limited (HBL AMC) from 'AM2+' (AM-Two Plus) to 'AM2++' (AM-Two Plus Plus).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2021 ):The VIS Credit Rating Company has upgraded the Management Quality Rating (MQR) of HBL Asset Management Limited (HBL AMC) from 'AM2+' (AM-Two Plus) to 'AM2++' (AM-Two Plus Plus).

Outlook on the assigned rating is 'Stable', according to press statement issued here Thursday.

The upgrade in rating reflects the exhibited improvement in market position and fund performance, it said.

It also factors in a diverse product portfolio, adequate overall control, compliance and risk management framework, together with a well-structured investment process having a strong focus on research based decision making.

The rating also takes into account the performance of HBL AMC's two largest income funds which fell in the top quartile as well as equity funds that witnessed significant improvement in the year.

"We are proud to have achieved yet another milestone. The trust and commitment of all our Stakeholders enabled us to continue providing exceptional services, in spite of the ongoing pandemic," said Mir Adil Rashid, CEO HBL Asset Management Ltd.

"Our dedication to have our best foot forward is absolute and we will continue this upward trajectory moving forward," he added.

Management Quality ratings have six key pillars including : Governance, Financial Condition and Management, Portfolio Management activities, Market Position, Track Record, Investment Administration and Client Servicing.

The rating is primarily based on a qualitative assessment but also include a quantitative analysis of the risk-adjusted performance of the asset manager.

VIS Credit Rating Company Limited (Formerly JCR-VIS Credit Rating Company) (VIS), approved by Securities & Exchange Commission of Pakistan and State Bank of Pakistan, is operating as a 'Full Service' rating agency providing independent rating services in Pakistan.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Exchange State Bank Of Pakistan Company Rashid Market All From Best Top Habib Bank Limited

Recent Stories

France Ready to Tighten Coronavirus Curbs - Prime ..

44 minutes ago

Washington Police Arrested 68 Involved in US Capit ..

44 minutes ago

Skripal's 93-Year-Old Mother Dies in Russia's Yaro ..

44 minutes ago

Several Capitol Hill Rioters Charged Today, More t ..

44 minutes ago

61,396 vaccinated against COVID-19 in last 24 hrs ..

2 hours ago

German Senior Lawmaker Puzzled by Greens' Oppositi ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.