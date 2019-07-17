HBL CEO calls on KP Finance Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2019 ):Habib Bank Limited (HBL) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Farid Ahmed Khan Tuesday called on provincial Finance Minister, Taimur Khan Jhagra and presented potential areas of access to finance for citizens of the province.

The CEO also highlighted pragmatic solutions to stimulate economic activities in the province and to establish Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs).

On the occasion, Taimur Khan Jhagra highlighted the need of small loans to individuals, women entrepreneurs, youth and small enterprises. He asked the CEO and his team members to list down areas of priorities and to refine plans for the facilitation of interested.