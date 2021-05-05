UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

HBL Enables E-Commerce Transactions For All PayPak Cards

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Wed 05th May 2021 | 05:55 PM

HBL enables e-Commerce Transactions for all PayPak Cards

HBL becomes the first bank to enable PayPak e-Commerce acceptance on its Internet Payment Gateway (IPG)

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th April, 2021) HBL becomes the first bank to enable PayPak e-Commerce acceptance on its Internet Payment Gateway (IPG). The gateway that currently services over 400+ e-Commerce merchants, will allow PayPak cardholders to securely perform transactions with e-Commerce merchants via HBL.

HBL and 1LINK take pride in expanding financial inclusion across the country and believe that such initiatives will prove to be a milestone for not just PayPak users, but also for the development of Pakistan’s digital payments and e-commerce landscape.

On the occasion, Mr. Najeeb Agrawalla, CEO 1LINK, commented: “HBL has always been at the forefront of digitization and we value our partnership with HBL. This enablement brings PayPak one step closer to ubiquitous acceptance across the digital payment channels, of which e-Commerce is the new normal in the wake of the pandemic.

With 3D secure functionality, all 4 million plus PayPak cardholders will have the confidence to use HBL acquiring and adopt e-Commerce transactions. We congratulate HBL on becoming the first acquiring bank accepting PayPak e-commerce payments.”

Mr. Abrar Mir, Chief Innovation and Financial Inclusion Officer - HBL, said: “HBL is proud to become the first acquiring bank that will enable PayPak users to use an e-commerce platform. The Bank’s Internet Payment Gateway is now equipped to facilitate merchants who will accept transactions from PayPak card holders, thereby digitally empowering them to shop online.HBL aims to be an organization that empowers its customers to have the ability to form eco-system partnerships and deliver scalable solutions in a secure and compliant manner.”

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Internet Bank All From Habib Bank Limited Million

Recent Stories

Oil tanker catches fire in Lahore

17 minutes ago

Kahmiri Hurriyat leader Mohammad Ashraf Sehrai pas ..

31 minutes ago

Complaints about harassment, blasphemy and anti-go ..

56 minutes ago

Armed Forces&#039; achievements contributed to str ..

1 hour ago

Reconstruction of Mansehra road to be completed wi ..

28 minutes ago

Ousted Myanmar lawmakers announce 'people's defens ..

28 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.