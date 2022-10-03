UrduPoint.com

HBL Inaugurated Prestige Lounge In Rahim Yar Khan

Umer Jamshaid Published October 03, 2022 | 06:45 PM

Muhammad Aurangzeb, President & CEO – HBL (standing 4th from left) inaugurated the HBL Prestige Lounge in Rahim Yar Khan. Senior leaders of the Bank were also present at the inauguration.

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 03 OCT, 2022) HBL inaugurated Prestige Lounge located in Rahim Yar Khan. This is the 1st HBL Prestige Lounge in the city, making a total of 35 lounges across 14 cities, with plans to further expand the Prestige footprint. The inauguration of the lounge was done by Muhammad Aurangzeb, President & CEO – HBL. The Bank’s senior leaders were also present on the occasion.​

HBL Prestige provides a world-class banking experience to high-net-worth individuals (HNWIs). This exclusive proposition offers seamless instant account opening with tailored solutions through dedicated digital & physical channels and portfolio managers. The account offers personalized banking services to its clients including but not limited to instant world elite debit card issuance, dedicated conference rooms, and top-notch alliances.

The state-of-the-art Prestige Lounges are located strategically in high-visibility areas of key cities.​

​Commenting on the occasion, Muhammad Aurangzeb, President & CEO – HBL said, “HBL Prestige is exclusively designed and tailored to meet the financial and lifestyle needs of our high-net-worth clients across Pakistan. We are delighted to inaugurate our state-of-the-art HBL Prestige Lounge in Rahim Yar Khan. We hope to remain true to HBL Prestige’s motto of ‘With you, in what you value’.”​

Related Topics

Pakistan World Rahim Yar Khan Habib Bank Limited

