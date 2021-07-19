UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

HBL Islamic Banking Becomes The First To Introduce Islamic Merchant Acquiring In Pakistan

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 19th July 2021 | 06:43 PM

HBL Islamic Banking becomes the first to introduce Islamic Merchant Acquiring in Pakistan

Muhammad Afaq Khan, Head - Islamic Banking, HBL (second from left) and Junaid Dandia, Chief Executive Officer – Edenrobe (third from left), along with other representatives of the Bank at the signing of the Merchant Establishment Agreement in Karachi.

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2021) HBL’s Islamic Banking and Edenrobe signed a Merchant Establishment Agreement on 7 July 2021, at Lucky One Mall in Karachi. The agreement was signed by Shahzad Babar, Head Governance, Planning & Initiatives – HBL Islamic Banking and Junaid Dandia, Chief Executive Officer, Edenrobe, a venture of Eden Apparels Pvt Ltd., one of Pakistan’s premier fashion retail brands offering quality clothing and fragrances.

Through this agreement HBL’s Islamic Banking has achieved a first mover advantage by launching Islamic Merchant Acquiring for the first time in Pakistan.

This means that customers can now make transactions using POS Machines through Visa, Master, Union Pay and Pay Pak at the terminals of Islamic Merchants, who will maintain Islamic Banking Accounts with HBL Islamic Banking.

Commenting on this occasion, Muhammad Afaq Khan, Head - Islamic Banking, HBL stated, “HBL Islamic Banking always strives to provide seamless and innovative solutions to its customers for their convenience. By being the first Bank to introduce Islamic Merchant Acquiring in Pakistan, HBL has once again shown that it is a pioneer and market leader in the banking industry.”

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Bank July Visa Market Agreement Industry Habib Bank Limited

Recent Stories

UAE Team Emirates wins Tour de France for 2nd cons ..

29 minutes ago

Brand Spectrum wins “Best Social Media Influence ..

33 minutes ago

Nationwide load shedding outcome of mismanagement: ..

51 minutes ago

Pakistan urges Afghanistan to reconsider recall of ..

1 hour ago

16,905 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed arrives in Riyadh

1 hour ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.