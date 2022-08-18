UrduPoint.com

HBL Islamic Banking Continues To Scale Up Its Footprint In Pakistan

Umer Jamshaid Published August 18, 2022 | 02:13 PM

HBL Islamic Banking continues to scale up its footprint in Pakistan

HBL inaugurated its Islamic Banking Branch in Bahria Town, Lahore

Lahore (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News -18th Aug, 2022) HBL inaugurated its Islamic Banking Branch in Bahria Town, Lahore. The launch is part of HBL’s continuous efforts to expand its branch network to better serve Shariah-compliant products and services to its clients.

HBL Islamic offers services to clients in 300 cities across the country, through a network of 273 dedicated branches and 572 windows, with plans to expand its reach in more cities across the country by adding 33 new branches by December 2022.

​HBL Islamic Banking also offers a complete product suite for its SME and Commercial Banking clients, ranging from short-term working capital financing to long-term project financing. It has also established 8 trade centers in key markets across the country to provide Shariah-compliant solutions for the domestic and international trade finance requirements of clients.

Shahzad Babar, Head Retail Banking Islamic- HBL, commenting on the Bahira Town Lahore Branch inauguration said, “HBL Islamic Banking continues to expand its footprint across the country to better serve the Islamic Banking needs of our clients.

The demand for Shariah-compliant banking solutions and services has seen a sharp increase, and this expansion highlights HBL Islamic Banking’s commitment to support our clients’ strategic needs. With tailor-made financial solutions, we will continue to maintain our lead as the eminent Islamic Banking player in the industry.”

Mufti Muhammad Zubair Usmani, Chairman Shariah Board – HBL, commenting on the Bahira Town Lahore Branch inauguration said, “I would like to congratulate the entire HBL Islamic Banking team on the inauguration of the branch. The Bank’s fast-paced expansion plan for its Islamic Banking network is quite Impressive. HBL’s journey toward Islamic Banking began several years ago and it is commendable to see how the bank is working to scale on this front.”

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Lahore Bank Lead December Market From Industry Habib Bank Limited

Recent Stories

Jacqueline Fernandez lands in trouble due to alleg ..

Jacqueline Fernandez lands in trouble due to alleged role in extortion case

20 minutes ago
 ECP adjourns till Aug 22 reference seeking disqual ..

ECP adjourns till Aug 22 reference seeking disqualification of Imran Khan

33 minutes ago
 PM directs to speed up relief efforts for flood-af ..

PM directs to speed up relief efforts for flood-affected areas

52 minutes ago
 Shahbaz Gill undergoes medical tests at PIMS

Shahbaz Gill undergoes medical tests at PIMS

2 hours ago
 Pakistan, UK agree to return foreign criminals

Pakistan, UK agree to return foreign criminals

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 August 2022

5 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.