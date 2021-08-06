UrduPoint.com

HBL Launches An Industry First, A Fully ERP Integrated QR Payment Solution

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 06th August 2021 | 11:32 AM

HBL launches an industry first, a fully ERP integrated QR payment solution

HBL becomes the first bank in Pakistan to launch the Dynamic QR code transaction process. In partnership with Visa and Confiz, the new transaction process offers a seamless, safe and convenient payment mechanism for the customer

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 06th Aug, 2021) HBL becomes the first bank in Pakistan to launch the Dynamic QR code transaction process. In partnership with Visa and Confiz, the new transaction process offers a seamless, safe and convenient payment mechanism for the customer.

Reinforcing its passion for customer-centric digital banking under the slogan of ‘more than just banking’, HBL Mobile and Konnect by HBL are tirelessly working towards developing a deeper understanding of customer needs in order to serve them better by offering them intuitive banking solutions.

The Dynamic QR code process will enable HBL Mobile, Konnect by HBL and other Visa QR issuing bank customers a “One scan solution” to process their payments. Customers no longer have to manually enter the transaction amount after scanning to make a payment. Through this new process, customers will only scan one QR code which will be printed on the in store POS receipt or displayed on the in-store POS terminal and all of their transaction details will be captured and processed automatically.

The new process is aimed at being both end-user friendly, and integrates with Microsoft Dynamics 365/AX; a leading ERP solution which is already implemented by several leading retail brands in Pakistan – some of these include: Alkaram Studio, Mothercare, Next, Debenhams, ELC and Timberland. The new ERP solution is a state of the art, easy to use, fully customizable, scalable system providing merchants and retailers real time visibility on synchronisation of services from inventory, orders, store-level sales to payments management.

Previously, this was all being handled and updated manually with multiple reports being generated, that required cross functional teams to work round the clock and which was an extremely time and resource consuming activity. As part of launch for this project, HBL will be going live with AK Galleria for the Dynamic QR solution, their brands include Aldo, Babyshop, Mango, Splash & Women’s Secret.

Abrar Ahmed Mir, Chief Innovation and Financial Inclusion Officer – HBL, commenting on the new service said ‘’We are delighted to be the first bank in Pakistan to offer the dynamic Visa QR code transaction process with our partners Visa and Confiz. This is a further step to providing our mobile banking users with a more seamless and convenient payment solution. It benefits not only the end customer but also helps digitalise the supply chain thus creating more value for everyone.”

Kamil Khan , Visa's Country Manager for Pakistan, also lauded HBL's efforts in launching Dynamic QR code and said, "We are pleased to see innovative solutions being launched by HBL that offer a myriad of benefits to both merchants and consumers, in addition to driving digital payments acceptance in Pakistan. Integrated POS and Dynamic QR solutions have a global proven track record as they simplify the consumer experience as well as solve merchants operational limitations.”

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Mobile Bank Mango Visa All From Habib Bank Limited

Recent Stories

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 6th August 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 6th August 2021

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 August 2021

2 hours ago
 UAE participates in first meeting of International ..

UAE participates in first meeting of International Forum on COVID-19 Vaccine Coo ..

11 hours ago
 Mexico to Host Talks Between Venezuela's Governmen ..

Mexico to Host Talks Between Venezuela's Government, Opposition - President

11 hours ago
 Balochistan reports 79 more positive cases of Covi ..

Balochistan reports 79 more positive cases of Covid-19

11 hours ago
 People from different walks of life express solid ..

People from different walks of life express solidarity with the people of IIOJK ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.