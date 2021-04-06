UrduPoint.com
HBL Launches Pakistan’s First Comprehensive Personal Finance Management Tool, Powered By Hysab Kytab

Umer Jamshaid 42 seconds ago Tue 06th April 2021 | 06:59 PM

HBL launches Pakistan’s first comprehensive Personal Finance Management tool, powered by Hysab Kytab

HBL has joined forces with Hysab Kytab and launched the first comprehensive Personal Finance Manager (PFM) solution, offered by any bank in Pakistan

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 06th April, 2021) HBL has joined forces with Hysab Kytab and launched the first comprehensive Personal Finance Manager (PFM) solution, offered by any bank in Pakistan. Hysab Kytab’s PFM (budgeting) tool is integrated into HBL Mobile and will enable all app users to take control of their financial wellbeing.

Reinforcing its passion for customer-centric digital banking under the slogan of ‘more than just banking’, HBL Mobile is tirelessly working towards developing a deeper understanding of customer needs in order to server them better by offering them intuitive banking solutions. Now, HBL Mobile users will be able to record and track expenses, create budgets in various categories, plan and track saving goals, and view all accounts in one place, amongst other features.

Commenting on this partnership Abrar Ahmed Mir, Chief Innovation and Financial Inclusion Officer - HBL said ‘’This partnership with Hysab Kytab is a pivotal step in providing our mobile banking users with a holistic view of their finances, and empowers our customers to make sound financial decisons.

HBL continues to deliver innovative banking solutions, and this PFM will act as a key differentiator in our internet and mobile banking services."

Veqar Islam, Head - Hysab Kytab stated " Going live with HBL is a major milestone. Hysab Kytab is a PFM born in Pakistan and I thank HBL for trusting and selecting it for their own digital platforms. This is the kind of support that our local banks can offer to help Pakistan’s FinTech industry to grow and provide solution for the local requirements.”

We encourage our customers to login to the HBL Mobile app, click on ‘budget’ section and make use of this facility.

