HBL Plaza, Pakistan’s Most Iconic Building, Celebrates 50 Years

HBL Plaza, Pakistan’s most iconic building, celebrates 50 years

3rd September 2021 Marks a special occasion in the history of HBL, Pakistan’s largest Bank in the private sector

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 03rd September, 2021) 3rd September 2021 Marks a special occasion in the history of HBL, Pakistan’s largest Bank in the private sector. The Bank celebrates the 50th anniversary of the HBL Plaza building today. The HBL Plaza building commenced its operations on 4th September 1971. This commanding 335 feet skyscraper stands tall on I.I. Chundrigar Road, the heart of Pakistan’s financial district, and houses over 1,700 employees.

Recognized as one of the most prominent buildings of Pakistan, the building’s structure with its distinct shape and engineering firsts in Pakistan, remains a symbol of Karachi’s skyline and continues to be one of the most prominent landmarks of the country. Upon its commencement, it was the tallest bank building in Asia and for decades it remained the tallest building in the country.

Few structures in the country are as embedded in the nation’s psyche as HBL Plaza is. Many would remember the building being used for the sighting of the Ramazan and Eid moons. 50 years later, HBL Plaza continues to be an important landmark of Karachi.

Today, HBL Plaza serves as the nerve-centre of HBL’s operations, technology and the digital transformation that the Bank has embarked upon.

The building is the backbone of the products, services and controls that HBL provides to its clients.

These past 50 years lifespan of the HBL Plaza building has seen a significant growth in the financial well-being of both the country and the millions of HBL clients. The building has witnessed HBL’s remarkable strides in the financial industry. For perspective, around that period, the Bank’s profit stood at approximately Rs 100 million; today, it has crossed Rs 30 billion. In these intervening years, the Bank’s advances have grown from Rs 4 billion to Rs 1.2 trillion, while its total deposits have risen from Rs 6.8 billion to Rs 3 trillion.

Commenting on the occasion, Muhammad Aurangzeb, President & CEO – HBL said, “HBL’s financial journey wouldn’t have been possible without our clients, stakeholders and employees who have been steadfast in their loyalty to the Bank. Their support has enabled HBL to become one of the leading brands of Pakistan. As HBL looks ahead to its future, to serve the clients through its physical and digital channels, I would like to take this opportunity to express our deep appreciation and gratitude to all our stakeholders, as the Bank continues to serve them in the decades ahead, Inshallah.”

