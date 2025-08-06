HBL, SEDF sign MoU to provide subsidized loans to SMEs

Habib Bank Limited (HBL) and Sindh Enterprise Development Fund (SEDF) signed a MoU here on Wednesday to provide subsidized loans to small and medium enterprises (SMEs) across the province

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2025) Habib Bank Limited (HBL) and Sindh Enterprise Development Fund (SEDF) signed a MoU here on Wednesday to provide subsidized loans to small and medium enterprises (SMEs) across the province.

Under this agreement, HBL and SEDF will collaborate to design and implement a comprehensive financial infrastructure that will provide both secured and unsecured subsidized loans to Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) in the province.

Special Assistant to Chief Minister (CM) Sindh on Investment and Public-Private Partnership, Syed Qasim Naveed Qamar, while welcoming the agreement, said that the agreement will enable sustainable business growth, job creation and economic development across the province.

He said this partnership is an excellent step to enhance the true potential of the SME sector of Sindh and we firmly believe that such strategic cooperation will not only promote small and medium enterprises but also enable the economic development of the province and It will also create employment opportunities based on self-reliance.

President and CEO, HBL Muhammad Nasir Saleem, said that HBL is committed to promoting small and medium enterprises.

SEDF Chief Executive Officer Khizar Pervez said the MoU with HBL is a significant step towards facilitating access to capital for Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) in Sindh, which will help in accelerating inclusive economic

growth.