HBL, SEDF Sign MoU To Provide Subsidized Loans To SMEs
Umer Jamshaid Published August 06, 2025 | 07:11 PM
Habib Bank Limited (HBL) and Sindh Enterprise Development Fund (SEDF) signed a MoU here on Wednesday to provide subsidized loans to small and medium enterprises (SMEs) across the province
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2025) Habib Bank Limited (HBL) and Sindh Enterprise Development Fund (SEDF) signed a MoU here on Wednesday to provide subsidized loans to small and medium enterprises (SMEs) across the province.
Under this agreement, HBL and SEDF will collaborate to design and implement a comprehensive financial infrastructure that will provide both secured and unsecured subsidized loans to Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) in the province.
Special Assistant to Chief Minister (CM) Sindh on Investment and Public-Private Partnership, Syed Qasim Naveed Qamar, while welcoming the agreement, said that the agreement will enable sustainable business growth, job creation and economic development across the province.
He said this partnership is an excellent step to enhance the true potential of the SME sector of Sindh and we firmly believe that such strategic cooperation will not only promote small and medium enterprises but also enable the economic development of the province and It will also create employment opportunities based on self-reliance.
President and CEO, HBL Muhammad Nasir Saleem, said that HBL is committed to promoting small and medium enterprises.
SEDF Chief Executive Officer Khizar Pervez said the MoU with HBL is a significant step towards facilitating access to capital for Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) in Sindh, which will help in accelerating inclusive economic
growth.
Recent Stories
Pakistan, Iraq to expand bilateral trade through new maritime ferry agreement
HBL, SEDF sign MoU to provide subsidized loans to SMEs
PSX hits new milestone, surges 2,051 points to record 145,088
Gold price increases by Rs1,300 per tola in Pakistan
Imran Khan decides not to field candidates on seats fell vacant after leaders' d ..
Children eat meals while listening to my item song “Aaj Ki Raat”:Tamannaah B ..
Rupee sheds 10 paisa against US Dollar
Pakistan's regional exports increase 2.08 pc in FY 2025
Death toll from hunger, malnutrition in Gaza nears 200 amid ongoing blockade
UHS launches consortium to boost editorial collaboration
MoF partners with Institute of Management Accountants to launch CMA, FMAA certif ..
Aima Baig sparks secret wedding rumours with Designer Zain Ahmed
More Stories From Business
-
Long-term investment policy essential to unlock Pakistan’s economic potential12 minutes ago
-
Financial literacy imperative to help youth to grow their startups: experts1 hour ago
-
Police, business community liaison may revitalise economy: FCCI president1 hour ago
-
SAPM Haroon to represent Pakistan at World Expo-2025 in Japan1 hour ago
-
HBL, SEDF sign MoU to provide subsidized loans to SMEs46 seconds ago
-
PSX hits new milestone, surges 2,051 points to record 145,08847 seconds ago
-
Gold price increases by Rs1,300 per tola in Pakistan2 hours ago
-
SECP records highest-ever company registrations in July 20252 hours ago
-
Gold prices up by Rs1,300 to Rs 359,300 per tola2 hours ago
-
Rupee sheds 10 paisa against US Dollar49 seconds ago
-
CCoSOEs pushes for timely SOE appointments, approves new board nominations2 hours ago
-
Pakistan's regional exports increase 2.08 pc in FY 202550 seconds ago