UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

HBL Wins “Best Bank In Pakistan 2021” Award By Euromoney

Umer Jamshaid 2 hours ago Fri 16th July 2021 | 10:47 AM

HBL wins “Best Bank in Pakistan 2021” award by Euromoney

The Bank also wins ‘Pakistan’s Best Domestic Bank 2021’ award by Asiamoney

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th July, 2021) Euromoney awards HBL the accolade of Pakistan’s Best Bank 2021. Earlier this year, the Bank also won Asiamoney award for Best Domestic Bank in Pakistan 2021.

These two awards are the most prestigious awards in the banking industry, globally.

These awards are a recognition of the HBL’s leadership performance and innovative approach in its Consumer banking, Commercial banking and Development Finance business streams, leveraging its digital banking platforms, leading the way in financial inclusion, and the launch of the Beijing branch and capturing opportunities associated with the CPEC initiative.

These are undoubtedly very well-deserved accolades as they come against a backdrop of unprecedented challenging times globally, including Pakistan.

The Euromoney citation for HBL acknowledges “Habib Bank (HBL) is going from strength to strength under Muhammad Aurangzeb (President & CEO).

Remarkably, in a year when most banks around the world were trying to stem the losses caused by Covid, HBL doubled its after-tax profits to PRS 30.9 billion ($193.4 million).”

The citation makes specific reference to HBL’s business strength in e-payments, cards, auto and trade businesses.

Remarking on HBL’s rural banking/development finance initiative, the citation reads “Agriculture is a mainstay of HBL’s innovative efforts; the bank aims not only to fund farmers but deploys full-time agronomists to help with improving crop yields.”

Euromoney and Asiamoney are global English-language publications focused on business and finance.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan World Business Bank CPEC Beijing From Industry Best Habib Bank Limited Billion Million

Recent Stories

All efforts to be made to probe Dasu incident, PM ..

11 minutes ago

U Microfinance Bank Limited and Kashf Foundation J ..

2 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Jul 16, 2021 in Pakistan

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy and Johns Hopkins ..

12 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committe ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.