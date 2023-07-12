Open Menu

HC Rwanda For Enhancing Trade Relations With Pakistan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 12, 2023 | 07:51 PM

HC Rwanda for enhancing trade relations with Pakistan

High Commissioner of Rwanda to Pakistan James Kimonyo here on Wednesday invited the business community to invest in different sectors of its economy and assured the full support and facilitation by the embassy for promoting bilateral trade and investment relations between both countries

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2023 ) :High Commissioner of Rwanda to Pakistan James Kimonyo here on Wednesday invited the business community to invest in different sectors of its economy and assured the full support and facilitation by the embassy for promoting bilateral trade and investment relations between both countries.

Talking to President Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) Ahsan Zafar Bakhtavari during his visit to the chamber the envoy asked the local business community to take advantage of the business-friendly environment of Rwanda and look into the opportunities of trade and investment existing in its different sector of economy.

There are many possibilities to take the trade relations between Pakistan and Rwanda to new heights, he said adding that Rwanda is the best investment destination for the business community with its business-friendly environment, peace, and transparency, said a press release.

Rwanda can be a launching pad for Pakistan in the Central Africa region as this region is a vast market with 300 million population and eight countries, he said adding that it has overcome the difficulties faced in the past and become a strong and fast developing country.

Speaking on this occasion, President ICCI Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari said that the present trade volume between Pakistan and Rwanda is 34 million Dollars, in which Pakistan's share is only 4 million dollars.

This trade volume is far below then the existing potential of both countries and needed to double in the next few years, he said adding that the pharmaceuticals is a sector in which Pakistan has the most investment opportunities.

Apart from this, sectors like sports goods, leather, textile, and construction can also play an important role in improving the trade relations between Pakistan and Rwanda, he said adding that Pakistan's defense export sector has a unique position in the world.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Africa Islamabad World Sports Business Visit Rwanda Chamber Market Commerce Textile National University From Industry Share Best Million

Recent Stories

Martyrs pride of nation: J&K National Front

Martyrs pride of nation: J&K National Front

6 minutes ago
 Van owner's association irks over illegal collecti ..

Van owner's association irks over illegal collection of amount from transporters ..

6 minutes ago
 Campaign against LPG cylinders in public transport ..

Campaign against LPG cylinders in public transport intensified

6 minutes ago
 GB government approves another project for LMS la ..

GB government approves another project for LMS lab establishment in government ..

6 minutes ago
 Arrangements finalized to deal flood like situatio ..

Arrangements finalized to deal flood like situation: DC

6 minutes ago
 UC Secretary arrested for taking bribe

UC Secretary arrested for taking bribe

13 minutes ago
Success of chairman, vice chairman in Kech histori ..

Success of chairman, vice chairman in Kech historic: Ali Hassan

13 minutes ago
 Russian Assets to Remain Frozen Until Moscow Pays ..

Russian Assets to Remain Frozen Until Moscow Pays for 'Damage' to Kiev - G7 Decl ..

13 minutes ago
 Digital DEWA strengthens strategic partnership wit ..

Digital DEWA strengthens strategic partnership with Huawei during China visit

31 minutes ago
 Railways network being shifted on solar system :CE ..

Railways network being shifted on solar system :CEO

13 minutes ago
 G7 Considers Long-Range Weapons Among Priorities o ..

G7 Considers Long-Range Weapons Among Priorities of Supplies for Ukraine

30 minutes ago
 MUET announces interviews for candidates' admissio ..

MUET announces interviews for candidates' admission in new academic year

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Business