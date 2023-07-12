HC Rwanda for enhancing trade relations with Pakistan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2023 ) :High Commissioner of Rwanda to Pakistan James Kimonyo here on Wednesday invited the business community to invest in different sectors of its economy and assured the full support and facilitation by the embassy for promoting bilateral trade and investment relations between both countries.

Talking to President Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) Ahsan Zafar Bakhtavari during his visit to the chamber the envoy asked the local business community to take advantage of the business-friendly environment of Rwanda and look into the opportunities of trade and investment existing in its different sector of economy.

There are many possibilities to take the trade relations between Pakistan and Rwanda to new heights, he said adding that Rwanda is the best investment destination for the business community with its business-friendly environment, peace, and transparency, said a press release.

Rwanda can be a launching pad for Pakistan in the Central Africa region as this region is a vast market with 300 million population and eight countries, he said adding that it has overcome the difficulties faced in the past and become a strong and fast developing country.

Speaking on this occasion, President ICCI Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari said that the present trade volume between Pakistan and Rwanda is 34 million Dollars, in which Pakistan's share is only 4 million dollars.

This trade volume is far below then the existing potential of both countries and needed to double in the next few years, he said adding that the pharmaceuticals is a sector in which Pakistan has the most investment opportunities.

Apart from this, sectors like sports goods, leather, textile, and construction can also play an important role in improving the trade relations between Pakistan and Rwanda, he said adding that Pakistan's defense export sector has a unique position in the world.