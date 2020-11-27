UrduPoint.com
HCCI Barred From Using Chamber's Name Due To Cancellation Of License

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Fri 27th November 2020 | 12:30 AM

HCCI barred from using chamber's name due to cancellation of license

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2020 ) :Hyderabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (HCCI) was barred from using the name of the chamber due to cancellation of its license by the Directorate General of Trade Organization (DGTO).

In response to a complaint lodged through PMDU Portal, the HCCI management was informed that the chamber's license had been cancelled by the DGTO on January 27, this year and the appeal was still in pending therefore, the HCCI could not use its name.  The DGTO, Ministry of Commerce in a letter addressed to the HCCI secretary general (Defunct) to cease using the name and all activities related to the chamber forthwith.  "As the cancellation notification issued by the DGTO is still in force therefore, the HCCI is directed to cease using the name and all activities related to chamber," the letter added.

