HCCI Organizes Seminar On Import And Export
Muhammad Irfan Published January 21, 2025 | 05:40 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2025) A seminar on import and export business was organized here Tuesday with the efforts of Dr. Muhammad Ayub Arain, President of the Hyderabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (HCCI) Shaheed Benazirabad. The excellent informative Import and Export Seminar, successfully organized by the Chamber of Commerce and Industry Shaheed Benazirabad was participated by experts, businessmen and stakeholders of the import and export industry.
A 25-member delegation was invented from Karachi, in which 13 well-known speakers of import and export participated and motivated the business community of Nawabshah to initiate and enhance their import and export work. The delegation was led by Group Leader Abdul Rahim Janu, and import Representatives from the Jamshoro Chamber of Commerce and Industry, REAP Association, Memon Leadership Forum, Jamshoro Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and Wholesale Grocery Association were also present.
The speakers also included Rafiq Suleman, Faisal Anis Majeed, Javed Iqbal, Owais Advani, Abdullah Gadet, Muhammad Afzal, Muhammad Ali Deriwala, Farooq Usman, OM Prakash Badlani and others were among those present on the occasion. On the occasion the speakers' delegation were presented traditional Sindhi Ajrak, traditional gift of Sindh and honorary shields. Certificates were also distributed to the members and participants on the occasion. The members said that such innovative business ideas have provided us with guidance not only in our business but also in import and export, which has given us easy and effective ways to earn more
