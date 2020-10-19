HCCI Patron in Chief calls office bearers to strive for business community betterment

UrduPoint.com
Faizan Hashmi 44 seconds ago Mon 19th October 2020 | 02:19 PM

The Patron-in-Chief of Hyderabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry Goharullah has called upon the newly elected HCCI office bearers to strive for betterment of the business community and focus their attention on addressing their grievances

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2020 ) :The Patron-in-Chief of Hyderabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry Goharullah has called upon the newly elected HCCI office bearers to strive for betterment of the business community and focus their attention on addressing their grievances.

Addressing a reception hosted by the President Anjuman-e-Tajiran Latifabad Muhammad Tariq Qureshi on Sunday night, Goharullah said that business community is suffering numerous issues and there is the dire need that HCCI office bearers should contact with the quarters concerned so that traders and industrialists of Hyderabad could get sigh of relief.

He said that increase in gas and electricity tariff has enhanced the cost of production of goods and the industrialists are experiencing multiple issues to continue their industrial units operational. The pace of business activities is very slow and there is the need that the Prime Minister Imran Khan should announce measures for the people particularly the traders, industrialists and growers so that price hike on essential goods could be lowered down, he added.

The newly elected HCCI President Fahad Hussain Shaikh said the chamber is a representative body of the traders and industrialists and the office bearers have started their efforts to work together for the betterment of the business community of Hyderabad.

The host Muhammad Tariq Qureshi in his welcome address congratulated the newly elected office bearers and hoped that being the representative body, the HCCI will strive for addressing issues of the business community. He on the occasion announced full support to HCCI office bearers for their efforts in this regard.

Among others, Senior Vice President HCCI Muhammad Waseem Ji, Vice President Muhammad Ismail Shaikh, Turab Ali Khoja, Muhammad Shakir Memon, Zulfiqar Ali Chohan, Abdul Sattar Khan, Pir Syed Mehmood I Jaferi, Pir Alhaj Gulshan Elahi, Muhammad Arif, Haji Ikhtiar Arain and Zia Masroor Jaferi were also present on the occasion.

More Stories From Business

