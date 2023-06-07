HCCI President urges govt to resolve Rs. 600 billion circular debt issue via renewable energy policy

President of Hyderabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (HCCI) Adeel Siddqui on Wednesday has urged the government to resolve Rs.600 billion circular debt issue by pursuing the policy of using renewable energy

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2023 ):President of Hyderabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (HCCI) Adeel Siddqui on Wednesday has urged the government to resolve Rs.600 billion circular debt issue by pursuing the policy of using renewable energy.

In a statement, he asked the federal government to allocate funds in the annual budget 2023-24 for the renewable energy schemes, suggesting that the State Bank of Pakistan should be directed to devise a mechanism for the grant of loan to the individuals, organizations looking to install renewable energy installations.

He was also wary of the economic indicators of the country, asking the government to address them on a priority basis.

The HCCI President claimed that corporate sector was going through a difficult phase as well.

He said that borrowings by private sector showed that "industrialization has dropped in 2023".

He said that Pakistan Bureau of Statistics figures indicated that the "private sector witnessed Rs.1443 billion investment in 2022 as compared with Rs. 257 billion in the current fiscal year".

The HCCI President proposed that the bank markup should be capped at a single digit and said that bank markup, energy cost and taxes were increasing the industrial cost of production.

He emphasized that exports' volume should be increased in present economic conditions to earn foreign exchange and boost up the country's economy. He also emphasized the need of focusing on the industrial, agricultural and IT sectors so that the economy of the country could be revived.