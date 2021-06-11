UrduPoint.com
HCCI Terms Federal Budget Business, Poor Friendly

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 11th June 2021 | 07:49 PM

HCCI terms federal budget business, poor friendly

Trade and business community representatives here Friday termed federal budget 2021-22 business and poor friendly and hoped that all set targets would be achieved despite coronavirus pandemic

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2021 ) :Trade and business community representatives here Friday termed Federal budget 2021-22 business and poor friendly and hoped that all set targets would be achieved despite coronavirus pandemic.

While commenting on the federal budget 2021-22 presented by the Finance Minister Shoukat Tareen, HCCI senior vice president Mohammad Waseem Ji hailed the reforms package for ease of doing business.

He said the government had not levied new taxes on different sectors including salaried class while sales tax was proposed to be reduced on locally manufactured vehicles from 17% to 12.5 percent.

The government has announced relief to the exporters which will be beneficial in achieving budget targets and boasting exports of the country.

HCCI member and president of Hyderabad Furniture Dealer's Association Javed Iqbal said the federal government had presented a balanced budget and hoped that more relief measures for poor people and the business community were needed to boost business activities in the country.

Meanwhile, district president Anjuman Tajran Sindh Sallahuddin Ghori said the government had presented a balanced budget and hoped that the Sindh government should also present a poor and business friendly budget to provide relief to small traders.

Ghori said businessmen and traders should be given Rs. 0.1 million to one million rupees loans for revival of their business which were badly affected due to closure of the businesses during the coronavirus pandemic.

He also demanded uninterrupted power supply in the city to boost business activities as traders were facing 6 to 8 hours load shedding daily.

Sallahudding Ghori said businesses of the small traders and industrialists had badly affected due to COVID-19, therefore, Sindh should be declared a pandemic hit province and all their utility bills including electricity, gas and water must be waived off immediately.

