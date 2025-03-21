Open Menu

HCM Highlights Malaysia’s Vision As ASEAN Chair In 2025

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 21, 2025 | 05:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2025) The High Commissioner of Malaysia (HCM) to Pakistan hosted an Iftar with the local media, esteemed personalities, however, the event focused on promoting and highlighting Malaysia’s priorities,vision as the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Chairmanship in 2025.

In his address, the High Commissioner of Malaysia to Pakistan, Mohammad Azhar Bin Mazlan extended warm greetings and best wishes, emphasizing the values of unity, reflection, and generosity that define Ramadan.

He underscored Malaysia’s commitment to fostering stronger ties within the ASEAN community and beyond, particularly with Pakistan.

He highlighted that Malaysia’s ASEAN Chairmanship in 2025 is a pivotal moment as the region marks the 10th anniversary of the ASEAN Community.

Under the theme "Inclusivity and Sustainability," Malaysia aims to strengthen ASEAN’s role as a people-centred, forward-looking, and resilient organization, he said.

High Commissioner said as challenges and opportunities arise, Malaysia is committed to ensuring ASEAN remains a strong and united community, dedicated to fostering regional peace, stability, and economic growth while promoting sustainability and inclusivity.

He said that Malaysia’s chairmanship will focus on enhancing ASEAN Centrality by promoting strategic trust, sustained dialogues, and diplomacy among nations.

Azhar Bin Mazlan Expanding ASEAN’s global partnerships and boosting intra-ASEAN trade and investment with a focus on inclusive and sustainable regional growth will also be key objectives.

Digital resilience, green finance, and investment are integral to driving economic progress, along with narrowing development gaps and improving living standards while mitigating climate change impacts, he said.

He said that Malaysia also reaffirmed its commitment to expediting the admission of Timor-Leste as the 11th member of ASEAN, further strengthening regional unity.

The High Commissioner emphasized the vital role of media in fostering greater understanding and awareness of ASEAN’s vision, encouraging collaboration in highlighting ASEAN’s commitment to unity and progress.

He said that Malaysia’s ASEAN Chairmanship in 2025 is not just about diplomacy—it is about building a shared future of peace, prosperity, and mutual respect.

The High Commissioner invited media representatives to be partners in this journey.

Concluding his remarks, the High Commissioner expressed gratitude to the attendees, reaffirming Malaysia’s dedication to strengthening Malaysia-Pakistan relations and ASEAN’s collective growth.

He wished all guests a blessed Ramadan, reiterating the spirit of friendship and cooperation.

