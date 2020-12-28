HCSTI seeks extension in return filing deadline

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2020 ) :The President Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Industry (HCSTI) Saleemuddin Qureshi has urged the government to extend the income tax return filing date,so that maximum number of businessmen could be able to file their income tax returns.

In a statement here on Monday, he informed that though 221500 traders and industrialists have filed their income tax returns amounting to Rs. 32 billion, however, there were 832000 businessmen remaining who still not filed their income tax returns due to prevalent coronavirus crisis.

In view of difficulties of traders and industrialists in prevalent coronavirus crisis, the government should extend the last date for filing of income tax returns up to January 31, 2021 so that maximum number of businessmen could be able to pool their share in generating the government revenue with payment of their taxes, he emphasized.

He appealed the Chairman Federal board of Revenue (FBR) Javed Ghani to withdraw notice of imposition of Rs 20,000 fine in failure of filing income tax returns within due date.