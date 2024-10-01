HCSTSI Announces Its Newly Elected Office-bearers
Sumaira FH Published October 01, 2024 | 07:10 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2024) The seventh (7th) Annual General Body meeting of Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry (HCSTSI) was held at the Chamber Secretariat here Tuesday. During the meeting, the Election Commission member Naeem Aslam officially announced the Names of the newly elected office bearers; President Muhammad Saleem Memon, Senior Vice President Ahmed Idrees Chohan, Vice President Shan Elahi Sehgal and the members of the Executive Committee.
Addressing the gathering, the newly elected President Saleem Memon expressed that it was a great honor for him to be elected as the President HCSTSI. He noted that the business community of Hyderabad was looking up to this Chamber for solutions to their problems and the Chamber is well-known among government institutions. He further stated that the growing membership of the Chamber was proof that HCSTSI prioritizes resolving business-related issues.
Saleem Memon added that he was committed to serving the Chamber alongside his team and would continue efforts to further enhance the Chamber’s reputation over the next two years.
On this occasion, Former President Farooq Shaikhani addressed the traders, highlighting that during the last two years, the HCSTSI secured an approval of PKR 1.1 billion for SITE Hyderabad’s infrastructure from Sindh Government and facilitated the formation of coordination committees for Hyderabad, Kotri, and Jamshoro, based on whose recommendations infrastructure work is being carried out.
He also mentioned that the Chamber had not only issued reports on the performance of HDA, WASA, HMC, SMBR, HESCO, SSGC and other departments but had also drafted recommendations for their improvement, which have been highly appreciated at the government level.
He added that delegations from the Chamber met with the Chief Minister of Sindh, various ministers, Chief Secretary and other officials to address the concerns of traders. He proudly stated that today, the name of HCSTSI was recognized not only in Sindh but throughout Pakistan for its outstanding performance among the Chambers of Small Traders & Small Industries.
Speaking at the event, Patron-in-Chief Seth Ameen Khatri remarked that the Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders & Small Industry was the only registered chamber with the Ministry of Commerce and DGTO in Hyderabad, continuing its dedicated service to traders. He emphasized that merit has always been the top priority for him and all other patrons and that every president is elected purely on merit. He highly praised the two-year performance of Former President Farooq Shaikhani.
He also pointed out that due to current government policies, doing business in Pakistan had become nearly impossible, with the ongoing dispute between traders and the FBR being a major contributing factor.
He extended his best wishes to the newly elected office bearers, expressing hope that they will continue to serve the business community with the same dedication.
The newly elected Senior Vice President Ahmed Idrees Chohan, Vice President Shan Elahi Sehgal, Former Senior Vice President Dr. Muhammad Ismail Farouk Nami and Former Vice President Yaseen Khilji also addressed the meeting, and certificates were distributed to conveners and staff members who demonstrated excellent performance. All the newly elected and Former Executive Committee Members, Conveners and a large number of general body members were present at the meeting.
