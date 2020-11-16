UrduPoint.com
HCSTSI Appeals Federal, Provincial Governments To Review Decision Regarding Banning Marriage Halls

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 29 seconds ago Mon 16th November 2020 | 04:47 PM

HCSTSI appeals federal, provincial governments to review decision regarding banning marriage halls

Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry (HCSTSI) President Saleemuddin Qureshi Monday appealed the federal and provincial governments to review decision regarding banning of marriage halls for the interests of all stakeholders and the persons related with this business

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2020 ) :Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry (HCSTSI) President Saleemuddin Qureshi Monday appealed the Federal and provincial governments to review decision regarding banning of marriage halls for the interests of all stakeholders and the persons related with this business.

In a statement issued here, the HCSTSI president said that after suffering losses of millions of rupees due to closure as a result of COVID-19, the owners of marriage halls and lawns restarted their business under strict compliance of standard operating procedures (SOPs) set by the government, however, the decision of banning the marriage halls again posing threats to the survival of the tens of thousands of persons who involved directly or indirectly with this business.

Prime Minister Imran Khan had assured that except strict compliance on SOPs, no business activity will be closed due to prevailing economic condition of the country, however the decision of banning the marriage halls would be great injustice as not only the owners of marriage halls and banquettes, but the traders of cosmetics and jewelry business as well as beauty parlors, caterers and decorators would also suffered huge financial losses.

He appealed to Prime Minister Imran Khan and Sindh Chief Minister to intervene into the matter and allow the owners of marriage halls and banquettes to continue their business with strict compliance of SOPs.

