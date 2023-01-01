UrduPoint.com

HCSTSI Appoints Conveners Of 40 Sub-committees Of Chamber For Resolving Trader's Problems

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2023 ) :The President of Hyderabad Chamber of Small Trade and Small Industry (HCSTSI) Muhammad Farooq Shaikhani has appointed the conveners of 40 sub-committees of the chamber in order to help address problems confronted by the traders.

The chamber's president informed here on Sunday that a meeting was called during which all the conveners were issued the letters of their appointment.

The committees include banking, urban development, Federal board of Revenue (FBR), law and order, Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA), local government, excise and taxation, traffic and environment protection, among others.

Muhammad Akram Ansari, Muhammad Arif Memon, Muhamamd Ismail Farooq Nami, Muhammad Yaqoob, Daulat Ram Lohano, Muhammad Altaf Memon, Saleemuddin Qureshi, Shaikh Ahmed Hussain, Muhammad Yaseen Khilji, Abdul Jabbar Rajput and Sikandar Ali Rajput, besides others, have been made the conveners.

Zuliqar Farooqi would assist the chamber's president as his adviser.

