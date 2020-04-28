HCSTSI calls for distribution of relief package efficiently

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2020 ) :The President Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry Daulat Ram Lohana Tuesday urged the government to form efficient system for the distribution of relief package so that the same could be reached to needy and deserving persons at their doorsteps.

He said that it was dire need to identify the needy, deserving, poor and daily wagers to provide them relief at their doorsteps, so the fruits of relief packages announced by Federal and provincial governments could reach to the genuine persons during lockdown against COVID-19.

He said that such concrete measures could only the solution of restricting the people inside their home.

The President HCSTSI called upon the traders, industrialists and philanthropists to help the deserving, poor and daily wagers of their surrounding areas with relief goods.

He also appealed to the people to consider COVID-19 a serious threat to their live and strictly follow the standard operating procedures of the government which included precautionary measures and social distancing at all cost.