HCSTSI commends federal government decisions for bringing stability in economy

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2020 ) :The President Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry Daulat Ram Lohana Wednesday highly commended the decision of the Federal government for bringing stability in country's economy adding that these decisions would help improve national economy and bring prosperity in the country.

Congratulating the Prime Minister Imran Khan and his economic team members, the HCSTSI president said that the country needed huge investment both at local and foreign levels to strengthen the economy and the decisions which they taken would certainly open new vistas for bringing improvement.

The HCSTSI president also eulogized the services of Pakistan Army, doctors, paramedical staff and other security forces for playing frontline role in meeting the challenges of the COVID-19 and advised the countrymen to strictly follow the guidelines and precautions in order to save themselves from pandemic.

He said that long duration lockdown which imposed due to COVID-19 had caused huge economic loss to traders and industrialists and their representative bodies were facing great pressure and demand for restoration of trade and industrial activities.

The HCSTSI president appealed to Prime Minister Imran Khan and Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah to consider their genuine demand and allow them to restore their trade and industrial activities by adopting standard operating procedures.

