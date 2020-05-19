HCSTSI demands granting interest free loan to SMEs

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The President Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry Daulat Ram Lohana has demanded granting interest free loan to Small Medium enterprises so that small traders and industrialists could be able to overcome the losses which they suffered due to lockdown

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2020 ):The President Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry Daulat Ram Lohana has demanded granting interest free loan to Small Medium enterprises so that small traders and industrialists could be able to overcome the losses which they suffered due to lockdown.

The President HCSTSI made this demand on Tuesday while sharing his views at video link meeting attended by the Chief Manager State Bank of Pakistan Hyderabad Imtiaz Ahmed Baloch, Assistant Chief Manager Abdul Haq Shaikh, Senior Officer Syed Ghulam Ali Shah, President Jamshoro Chamber of Commerce and Industry Mian Tauqeer Tariq, President Mirpurkhas Chamber of Commerce and Industry Jabir Majid, President Dadu Chamber of Commerce and Industry Ghulam Mustafa Solangi and Snior Vice President Shaheed Benazirabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry Ghulam Mustafa Sammu.

The HCSTSI President was of the view that well established traders and industrialists can get benefits from these re-financing schemes and provision of loan with interests but the same are not beneficial for small traders and industrialists because of three to five percent mark-up on loans. He also emphasized upon the State Bank of Pakistan grant further relaxation in condition set for salary payment to workers through cheques.

He also demanded to Governor State Bank of Pakistan to review the terms and conditions of these re-financing schemes in the light of recommendations from the business community and implement the same with immediate effect so that the fruits could be reached to SMEs without any delay.