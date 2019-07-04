UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

HCSTSI Emphasizes Maximum Cotton Cultivation For Textile Industry's Survival

Muhammad Irfan 51 seconds ago Thu 04th July 2019 | 06:54 PM

HCSTSI emphasizes maximum cotton cultivation for textile industry's survival

The President Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry Abu Bakar Sheikhani has emphasized upon the high ups of the government to motivate the growers to sow cotton in maximum for assisting local textile industry in their efforts for survival

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2019 ) :The President Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry Abu Bakar Sheikhani has emphasized upon the high ups of the government to motivate the growers to sow cotton in maximum for assisting local textile industry in their efforts for survival.

At present, the import of costly cotton went beyond reach of the industrialists and cultivation of cotton at large scale in Pakistan could provide them relief, he said in a statement issued here on Thursday adding that the government should also rationalize taxes to reduce cost of production for the industry.

He underlined the need of adopting concrete measures and comprehensive policy on war footing basis in order to bring the trade and industry out of crisis.

The government should also complete the projects of construction of dams so that required water could be made available for irrigation, he said and added that availability of sufficient quantity of water is necessary for improvement in agriculture sector of the country.

The construction of dams are essential for survival of economic development of the country but the vested interests are creating hurdles in this regard, he said and called upon the Federal government to develop consensus among all provinces of the country and gear up the efforts for construction of dams without any delay.

The HSCTSI President also demanded the high ups of the federal government to provide maximum incentives to business community so that the era of industrial development could be brought back in the country.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Import Business Water Agriculture Hyderabad Chamber Textile Cotton All Government Industry (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

General Sports Authority holds meeting with nation ..

40 minutes ago

Left is right for Cricket World Cup quicks

45 seconds ago

Training held for PhD, M Phil scholars of Educatio ..

47 seconds ago

Dutch Heineken kidnapper gets life for five gangla ..

48 seconds ago

Monsoon begins in AJK, Mirpur lashes with first he ..

50 seconds ago

Deputy Commissioner Multan for proper mechanism to ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.