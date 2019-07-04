The President Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry Abu Bakar Sheikhani has emphasized upon the high ups of the government to motivate the growers to sow cotton in maximum for assisting local textile industry in their efforts for survival

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2019 ) :The President Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry Abu Bakar Sheikhani has emphasized upon the high ups of the government to motivate the growers to sow cotton in maximum for assisting local textile industry in their efforts for survival.

At present, the import of costly cotton went beyond reach of the industrialists and cultivation of cotton at large scale in Pakistan could provide them relief, he said in a statement issued here on Thursday adding that the government should also rationalize taxes to reduce cost of production for the industry.

He underlined the need of adopting concrete measures and comprehensive policy on war footing basis in order to bring the trade and industry out of crisis.

The government should also complete the projects of construction of dams so that required water could be made available for irrigation, he said and added that availability of sufficient quantity of water is necessary for improvement in agriculture sector of the country.

The construction of dams are essential for survival of economic development of the country but the vested interests are creating hurdles in this regard, he said and called upon the Federal government to develop consensus among all provinces of the country and gear up the efforts for construction of dams without any delay.

The HSCTSI President also demanded the high ups of the federal government to provide maximum incentives to business community so that the era of industrial development could be brought back in the country.