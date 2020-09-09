HCSTSI executive committee to elect new office bearers

The executive committee of Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry (HCSTSI) will meet at its secretariat on September 17, 2020 for election of the new office bearers of the chamber for the year 2020-2021

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2020 ) :The executive committee of Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry (HCSTSI) will meet at its secretariat on September 17, 2020 for election of the new office bearers of the chamber for the year 2020-2021.

The Secretary HCSTSI who is also acting as the Returning Officer informed that election of President, Senior Vice President and Vice President will be held among 16 members executive committee which comprised of Saleemuddin Qureshi, Muhammad Nadeem Yaqoob, Vishnu Mal, Muhammad Altaf Memon, Choudhry Muhammad Aslam, Muhammad Naim Shaikh, Shafqatullah Memon, Muhammad Iqbal Arbiani, Muhammad Akram Ansari, Sikandar Ali Rajput, Ahmed Idrees Chohan, Muhammad Al-Nasir, Pervez Faheem Noorwala, Shaikh Shaan Elahi, Muhammad Fahad and Haji Shamsuddin Arain.

The interesting candidates can file nomination papers up to September 12, 2020 for election of the President, Senior Vice President and Vice President for the year 2020-2021, he informed.

The general body of HCSTSI will be held on September 26, 2020 with presentation of audit report 2019-2020 from outgoing office bearers and appointment of Chartered Accountant for audit, he added.