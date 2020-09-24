UrduPoint.com
HCSTSI Expresses Concern Over Low Pressure Gas Supply To Bangle Industry

Faizan Hashmi 30 seconds ago Thu 24th September 2020 | 05:47 PM

The office bearers of Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry have expressed grief over supply of gas with low pressure to bangle industry adding that such situation forcing the factory owners to stop manufacturing

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2020 ) :The office bearers of Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry have expressed grief over supply of gas with low pressure to bangle industry adding that such situation forcing the factory owners to stop manufacturing.

In a statement issued here on Thursday, the President HCSTSI Daulat Ram Lohana and Convener SSGL Sub-Committee Sikandar Ali Rajput informed that management of Sui Southern Gas Company Limited was supply gas against the approved pressure of gas to bangles manufacturing factories which causing great difficulties to owners to continue the process. The closure of bangles manufacturing factories will ultimately create the issue of unemployment, they added.

They demanded the high ups of the government to intervene into the matters and ask the authorities concerned to ensure supply of gas with approved pressure to bangle industry of Hyderabad with immediate effect.

