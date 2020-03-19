(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2020 ) :Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry President Daulat Ram Lohana has expressed his concern over violation of the notification of Sindh Home Department and demanded the district administration and police to implement the directives in letter and spirit.

In a statement issued here, he said that restaurant owners have been allowed to continue their activities for take away and home delivery facilities except dining through notification No: SO (JUD-I) HD/8-1(04)2020 dated March 17. Similarly, the opening of medical and general stores and grocery shops have also been allowed through the said notification, he added.

However despite clear instructions, he said that HCSTSI secretariat receiving complaints from its members that the police forcibly closing the restaurants, medical and general stores as well as grocery shops and also restricting the goods transportation from Hyderabad to other cities, which he said that violation of the said notification.

He demanded the deputy commissioner Hyderabad Ayesha Abro and Senior Superintendent of Police Hyderabad Adeel Hussain Chandio to take notice over such violation of the government notification and ask their subordinate staff to ensure the implementation of the instructions in letter and spirit so that the business community could not suffer inconvenience and the citizens could get basic commodities without any difficulty.