HCSTSI expresses grave concern over suspension of gas supply to industries and gas filling stations

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2019 ) :The President Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry Daulat Ram Lohana has expressed grave concern over the suspension of gas supply to industries and gas filling stations and demanded the federal government to take serious notice and initiate strict action against those who failed to continue smooth gas supply in winter season.

In a statement issued here on Monday, he said uninterrupted gas supply is essential for survival of industrial sector of the country, however, despite increase in gas tariff, the industries are unable to operate due to suspension of gas supply or low gas pressure.

He said the stoppage of CNG to gas filling stations has also badly disrupted the transport system and the industrialists are suffering great inconvenience in shifting their manufacturing and produces from industries to markets.

The situation is not only causing financial losses to investors and reduction in industrial production but also posing threats of retrenchment of workers, he said and appealed to Prime Minister Imran Khan, Federal Minister for Power and Energy Umer Ayub Khan and Advisor on Trade and Industries to take serious notice over the issue and initiate strict action against concerned authority for creating crisis of gas suspension.